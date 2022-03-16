Fluoropolymers Market To Generate Profitable Opportunities For Manufacturers During Forecast Period

Fluoropolymers Market Size

Surge in use of fluoropolymer films in the construction and energy sectors is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for fluoropolymer from automotive and aerospace industries drives the growth of the global fluoropolymers market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Due to Covid-19 fluoropolymers manufacturing companies have been affected to a larger extent due to disrupted supply of raw material.

High demand for fluoropolymers and advancements in medical applications have boosted the growth of the global fluoropolymers market. However, raising prices of PTFE hamper the market. On the contrary, surge in use of fluoropolymer films in the construction and energy sectors is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The fluoropolymers market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the construction chemicals market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the construction chemicals market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a phost-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on application, the pipe segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share with nearly half of total market share and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, due to presence of large manufacturing hubs in China and India and increasing demand for high-quality medical, automotive, consumer, and electronics products. The global fluoropolymers market across North America is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Asahi Glass Company Limited, Arkema SA, Daikin Industries, The Chemours Company, Dupont, Dongue Group, Mitsubishi Chemical, Honeywell, Saint-Gobain, and SABIC Innovative Plastics.

