Bioplastics Market is Dominating Worldwide With Prominent Segments | Biodegradable Plastic and Non-Biodegradable Plastic

Bioplastics Market Size

Renewable raw material sources, and eco-friendly properties that comply with government policies drive the growth of the global bioplastic market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High consumer acceptance, favorable government policies, renewable raw material sources, and eco-friendly properties drive the growth of the global bioplastics market. Based on type, the biodegradable plastic segment dominated the industry in 2020. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share and is expected to lead the dominance throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The bioplastics market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the bioplastics market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the bioplastics market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The bioplastics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the biodegradable plastic segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global bioplastics market. On the other hand, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.03% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period. In addition, the regions also held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total revenue. Other regions studied in the report include LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Major Market Players

• BASF SE

• Novamont S.p.A.

• Dow Inc.

• Natureworks

• Plantic

• Biome Technologies plc

• Corbion N.V.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

• Danimer Scientific

