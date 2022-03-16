Global Neurological Biomarkers Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Neurological Biomarkers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2015-2020. Neurological biomarkers refer to the molecules present in the blood or cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). They aid in the diagnosis of brain disorders and monitor disease progression. Some primary sources of these biomarkers include genetic mutations, metabolite levels, brain imaging, post-translational modifications, changes in protein expression, etc. They detect biological responses to experimental drugs and help in finding new targets for therapeutic intervention. As a result, neurological biomarkers are widely utilized in clinical practice during drug development.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neurological-biomarkers-market/requestsample

The increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders, including stroke, motor neuron disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, etc., is bolstering the demand for faster drug development. This, in turn, is driving the neurological biomarkers market as biomarkers assist in measuring the efficacy of therapeutic strategies and drugs. Moreover, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and the rising use of personalized medicines are further augmenting the growth of the global market. Additionally, the introduction of digital biomarkers, continuous advancements in mass spectrometry, and the elevating number of clinical trials, are also anticipated to cater to the market for neurological biomarkers in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3181&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athena Diagnostics (Quest Diagnostics)

Banyan Biomarkers Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.

Myriad Rbm Inc. (Myriad Genetics Inc.)

Proteome Sciences Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Genomic Biomarkers

Proteomic Biomarkers

Metabolomic Biomarkers

Imaging Biomarkers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Autism Spectrum Disorders

Breakup by End Use:

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Diagnostic Centers

Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neurological-biomarkers-market

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Antifungal Drugs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antifungal-drugs-market

Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hyaluronic-acid-raw-material-market

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transdermal-drug-delivery-systems-market

Mammography Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mammography-market

Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-implantable-medical-devices-market

About Us:



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.