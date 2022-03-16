Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global market reached a value of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2020. Water treatment chemicals help in eliminating the impurities from water to make it fit for domestic and industrial usage. These chemicals are widely used in the water treatment process to filter suspended solids, viruses, algae, fungi, minerals, and bacteria present in the water. Algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine, soda ash, and chlorine dioxide are some of the commonly used water treatment chemicals. There are four types of water treatment processes, including water purification, wastewater effluent treatment, cooling water treatment, and boiler water treatment.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market/requestsample
The rising demand for chemically treated water, increasing population, and rapid urbanization are key factors driving the water treatment chemicals market growth. In addition to this, the stringent regulatory policies across the globe and the rising environmental consciousness are providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, rapid industrialization in developing nations and the rising demand for clean water across the metal and mining, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and chemical processing industries are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.
Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1171&method=1
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
BASF SE
Ecolab Inc.
Kemira OYJ
Solenis LLC
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Lonza
The DOW Chemical Company
Snf Floerger
Suez S.A.
Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Coagulants and Flocculants
Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
Biocides and Disinfectants
Ph Adjusters and Softeners
Defoaming Agents
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Municipal
Power
Oil and Gas
Mining
Chemical
Food and Beverage
Pulp and Paper
Others
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
India Biodiesel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-biodiesel-market
Silicon Carbide Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silicon-carbide-market
Polyester Staple Fiber Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyester-staple-fiber-market
Petroleum Resins Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/petroleum-resins-market
Medical Polymers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-polymers-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here