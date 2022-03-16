Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global market reached a value of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2020. Water treatment chemicals help in eliminating the impurities from water to make it fit for domestic and industrial usage. These chemicals are widely used in the water treatment process to filter suspended solids, viruses, algae, fungi, minerals, and bacteria present in the water. Algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine, soda ash, and chlorine dioxide are some of the commonly used water treatment chemicals. There are four types of water treatment processes, including water purification, wastewater effluent treatment, cooling water treatment, and boiler water treatment.

The rising demand for chemically treated water, increasing population, and rapid urbanization are key factors driving the water treatment chemicals market growth. In addition to this, the stringent regulatory policies across the globe and the rising environmental consciousness are providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, rapid industrialization in developing nations and the rising demand for clean water across the metal and mining, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and chemical processing industries are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Lonza

The DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger

Suez S.A.

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

Ph Adjusters and Softeners

Defoaming Agents

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Municipal

Power

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

