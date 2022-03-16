Warship and Naval Vessels Market 2022: Global Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Warship and Naval Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 60.7 Billion in 2021. Warships and naval vessels are primarily used for combat situations in the naval forces of a country. These vessels are safer, faster, and maneuverable, with more extended endurance capacity as compared to the traditional merchant ships. Warships and naval vessels are specially built for carrying weapons, ammunition, and essential supplies for the crew onboard.
A significant increase in defense spending for strengthening cross-border security and reducing terrorist attacks is currently driving the global warships and naval vessels market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of geopolitical conflicts and maritime tensions between several nations are also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the allocation of a high defense budget, especially across the Middle East and the Asia Pacific countries, is further propelling the demand for warships and naval vessels. Moreover, several armed forces are focusing on the upgradation of their current fleet of naval ships with advanced variants. In the coming years, the rising utilization of naval vessels in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations is expected to further bolster the global market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 85.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Babcock International Group
General Dynamics
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Lockheed Martin
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
CSIC
DSME
Fincantieri
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Navantia
Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited
Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Warships
Submarines
Aircraft Carriers
Breakup by Application:
Rescue
Defense
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
