Netcore Cloud Recognised as a “Contender” in Q1 2022 Email Marketing Service Providers Evaluation
Netcore Cloud identified as one of the 13 most significant providers in the space by an independent research agencyNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netcore Cloud, the only customer engagement and experience platform built to accelerate growth for data-driven marketers, today announced it has been recognized as a contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022. The report is an assessment of the top vendors in the market and identifies Netcore Cloud as one of the 13 most significant providers in the space based on a rigorous 24-criterion evaluation.
The Forrester report notes that "[Netcore Cloud] is growing 40% year over year,” and calls out that “Netcore Cloud’s campaign creation interface, querying capability, and ability to measure engagement outside of just opens and clicks are competitive with its western platform peers.” The Forrester report also states that Netcore “is ahead of the curve at applying AI to marketer workflow. It offers in-line predictive segments and predictive content/offer performance to guide campaign creation.”
“Email and cross channel digital marketing is more critical to brands today than ever before, and we are delighted to be recognized by Forrester as one of the 13 most significant email marketing service providers in the space,” said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. “We also are committed to putting AI and ML in the hands of the marketer, so are especially proud that Forrester reports that Netcore Cloud “is ahead of the curve at applying AI to marketer workflow.’” “We see this as a validation of the strength of our platform, our vision, and our strong commitment to customer success.”
A key benefit of Netcore Cloud's platform is the ability to help data-driven marketers deliver AI-powered customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user's journey. Netcore Cloud is an all-in-one solution, enabling brands and marketers to build a unified view of customers, orchestrate omnichannel journeys, personalize apps and websites, and optimize user experiences, while providing real-time reporting and actionable analytics.
About Netcore Cloud:
Netcore Cloud is a SaaS platform that helps B2C brands and marketers create AI-powered new-age digital experiences at every touchpoint of a customer's journey. Today, 3 out of 4 enterprises and 8 out of 10 unicorns in India use at least one of Netcore Cloud's products.
By providing actionable analytics, real-time reporting, and quick to implement software, Netcore Cloud takes the guesswork out of customer engagement, enabling highly personalized digital experiences that are easily scalable and translate into improved customer acquisition and retention. Brands using Netcore Cloud can build a unified view of their customers, enable omnichannel personalization and optimize their user experience.
Headquartered in Mumbai, India with 11 offices across the USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, UAE, UK, and Germany, Netcore Cloud serves 5000+ customers across the globe. It delivers 12+ billion emails and tracks 100+ billion marketing events every month. Netcore Cloud is a trusted partner across industries with some of the most respected brands like MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi, EaseMyTrip, PizzaHut and McDonald's.
