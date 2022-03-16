Nova Space Inc: What to expect at the space symposium 2022

The Space Symposium is the premier event for space professionals from around the world. Here’s what you can expect from the conference in 2022.

The Space Symposium is an annual event that sees industry leaders and experts from around the globe gather to discuss the most pressing issues that stand in the way of the space industry across commercial, government, and international sectors. You can also expect to find lots of amazing resources for personal and professional development in the space industry there.

More funding than ever before is being given to commercial space companies, and new startups are entering the industry all of the time. As commercial space grows and the landscape changes, the biggest names in the space economy, as well as lots of students and other interested parties, will gather at the Space Symposium 2022 to discuss the future.

There will be a series of forums on different topics including space finance, international space law, leadership mentoring in the space industry, and some great networking events for professionals hoping to advance their careers in the sector.

There will also be a whole host of keynote speakers from some of the biggest space agencies and commercial companies around the globe. On top of that, there will be a range of interactive exhibits designed to teach you more about the space industry.

At this year’s Space Symposium, the big topic will be the skills gap and how the industry can keep up with the increased demand for experienced, knowledgeable professionals. Unfortunately, outdated on-the-job training models and slow academic processes are not providing enough skilled workers to sustain the massive growth in the space economy.

Companies like Nova Space will be at the symposium to discuss how it can help to bridge the skills gap and help the industry thrive. CEO Joseph Horvath recognizes that “The space industry can only continue to move forward with the right people at the helm.” Nova Space is dedicated to making sure that those people have the training they need to take up positions in the space industry. Its innovative training platform focuses on adaptive, experiential learning to prepare people for work in the space industry much faster than traditional training models. Individuals benefit from improved knowledge and better job prospects as a result of its professional development program. It’s also the best place for companies in the space industry to learn how to overcome the skills gap and get their employees the training they need so that they can continue to meet growth demands.

Although people often look to the companies that are executing launches as the ones that are driving growth in the space economy, you can expect a different focus at this year’s Space Symposium. If you have an interest in the space industry, this event is the best place to network and improve your professional development.

