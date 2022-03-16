Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,773 in the last 365 days.

Final Four Weekend Event in New Orleans Hosted By NBA Legend "The Mailman" Karl Malone and Friends at NOLA-Distillery

Final Four Pre-Game Event Hosted by "The Mailman" Karl Malone at NOLA Distillery

Pre-game launch party hosted by "The Mailman" Karl Malone and friends on April 2nd kicking off at 12pm.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HS Beverage Inc./NOLA Distillery announces a Final Four Weekend Event in New Orleans, a pre-game launch party hosted by "The Mailman" Karl Malone and friends on April 2nd kicking off at 12pm.
Stop by NOLA Distillery located at 3715 Tchoupitoulas St. New Orleans, LA to meet NBA Legends Karl Malone and friends to experience all that NOLA Distillery has to offer. Live music, food trucks, giveaways as well as a meet & greet with Karl Malone and friends.

Brands featured:
Legends Trinity Vodka with Bloody Mary contest finals.
Launch of Louisiana Tradition Bourbon and Louisiana Tradition Vodka
Barrel Aged by Karl Malone Cigars as well cigars from La Aurora the original cigar factory in the Dominican Republic.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
NOLA Distillery has a beautiful Tasting Room, Patio Area and conducts Tours.

Contact: info@nola-distillery.com
pfimporters.com

HS BEVERAGE INC./NOLA DISTILLERY
info@nola-distillery.com
Gerald Christian
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Final Four Weekend Event in New Orleans Hosted By NBA Legend "The Mailman" Karl Malone and Friends at NOLA-Distillery

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.