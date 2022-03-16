Final Four Weekend Event in New Orleans Hosted By NBA Legend "The Mailman" Karl Malone and Friends at NOLA-Distillery

Final Four Pre-Game Event Hosted by "The Mailman" Karl Malone at NOLA Distillery

Pre-game launch party hosted by "The Mailman" Karl Malone and friends on April 2nd kicking off at 12pm.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HS Beverage Inc./NOLA Distillery announces a Final Four Weekend Event in New Orleans, a pre-game launch party hosted by "The Mailman" Karl Malone and friends on April 2nd kicking off at 12pm.

Stop by NOLA Distillery located at 3715 Tchoupitoulas St. New Orleans, LA to meet NBA Legends Karl Malone and friends to experience all that NOLA Distillery has to offer. Live music, food trucks, giveaways as well as a meet & greet with Karl Malone and friends.

Brands featured:

Legends Trinity Vodka with Bloody Mary contest finals.

Launch of Louisiana Tradition Bourbon and Louisiana Tradition Vodka

Barrel Aged by Karl Malone Cigars as well cigars from La Aurora the original cigar factory in the Dominican Republic.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

NOLA Distillery has a beautiful Tasting Room, Patio Area and conducts Tours.

Contact: info@nola-distillery.com

pfimporters.com