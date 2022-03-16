Deb Bucci of Live Well Strategies to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the future of work?

A 2017 Gallup study showed that employee engagement was at an all-time low, with only 33 percent of the people interviewed demonstrating any type of engagement.

This was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s employees have even more stress, more responsibility, and less time to take care of themselves.

Right now, organizations are struggling to engage and retain their employees more than ever.

Deb Bucci is the founder of Life Well Strategies, where she specializes in helping organizations transform workplace culture by offering pathways to increase engagement, improve well-being, and live a healthy rewarding life.

Bucci is a thought leader preparing business for the future of work.

“When employees are engaged, it affects more than just their productivity. It affects their personal health, physical health, mental health,” says Bucci. “When the pandemic first began, employees were more engaged than ever out of fear of losing their jobs, but now engagement has dropped to an all-time low and employee wellbeing with it. The only way that this is going to shift is if we really hear what employees are saying. They want autonomy, flexibility, and freedom. They want to be treated as competent. They want to be trusted. They want connection.”

A lifelong nurse, Bucci works in the energy/stress management/well-being niche as a coach/consultant helping organizations provide research-based programs and resources for their people.

“I really believe in the talent of the millennials and Gen Z,” says Bucci. “They are the best and the brightest and the most fearless group of people I've ever had an opportunity to be around. Engaging them will be imperative to organizational success.

Performing well in a business environment requires us to be whole and resilient while engaging with our fullest energy.

“I don't believe in the term work-life balance. I just call it Life,” says Bucci. “Performance is a function of ability X motivation. We can expand our knowledge, but our ability remains fairly stable. The variable in this equation is motivation, and the factors that influence motivation are everything we've been talking about autonomy, flexibility and freedom.”

