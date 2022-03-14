Newsom Taps Big Law for 17 Judicial Appointments

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday appointed 17 new trial court judges, including Perkins Coie partner Patrick S. Thompson, who will serve on the San Francisco bench. Most of the other judges Newsom named will serve in the Central Valley and Southern California.
