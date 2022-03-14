Submit Release
State Bar Breach Exposed Thousands More Confidential Records Than Original Estimates, Investigation Shows

More than 60,000 additional confidential attorney discipline records were exposed in a data breach of the State Bar of California’s case management system, according to an ongoing investigation. About 188 of the confidential records included personal information, including 159 records that pertained to inactive enrollment due to mental illness or substance abuse.

