More than 60,000 additional confidential attorney discipline records were exposed in a data breach of the State Bar of California’s case management system, according to an ongoing investigation. About 188 of the confidential records included personal information, including 159 records that pertained to inactive enrollment due to mental illness or substance abuse.
You just read:
State Bar Breach Exposed Thousands More Confidential Records Than Original Estimates, Investigation Shows
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.