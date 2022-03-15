A recent California Supreme Court opinion provides a collective sigh of relief to those in the corner of lenders and servicers, but they should continue to tread lightly in the loss mitigation process.
You just read:
Opinion: The California Supreme Court Limits Tort Liability of Lenders and Servicers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.