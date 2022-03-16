California Lawmakers Have Solved Berkeley’s Problem. Is CEQA Next?

California lawmakers on Monday headed off an enrollment freeze at the University of California, Berkeley, that threatened the growth not only of the iconic campus but also of public education institutions across the state. The legislation, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom hours after its passage, will override a court order that would have forced Berkeley to cut thousands of students from its planned on-campus fall enrollment.
