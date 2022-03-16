Game Based Learning Market : Key Driving Factors, Business Opportunity, and Growth Strategy 2026

AMR Logo

The introduction of tablet and e-learning methodologies in schools across the globe has created a positive outlook for the global game-based learning market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simulation and virtual gaming are emerging technologies in the game-based learning market. Technological advancements in the learning delivery system and benefits such as superior content management & unlimited access to contextual material for learners fuel the market growth.

The emergence of wearable technology in the past decade propels the market into a growing phase, which helps in procuring better results.

Simulators and virtual environments provide real-time experiences to the employees with improved safety which results in high employee engagement in various programs. The cost of implementation of game-based learning modules can be high and vary among various products.

Further, the implementation of game-based learning on a large scale can cost additional infrastructure costs to the end-users. This can negatively impact the adoption of game-based learning products among consumers.

The adoption of mobile devices and cloud technology in game-based learning has urged various vendors to invest in the technology. The telco simulator was launched by Real Impact Analytics in November 2015, which allows users to simulate complex behavior.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, market verticals, and geography. Product segmentation is bifurcated into generic and packed products. The market vertical consists of aerospace & defense, oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare, education, public sector, and others. By geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Breakaway Games, Growth engineering, G-Cube, PlayGen, Indusgeek Solutions Pvt. Ltd., StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Gamelearn, mLevel, and Wrainb are also provided in this report.

• This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential market trends in the dynamic global market of game-based learning.

• This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain is taken into account to help understand the competitive environment across the geographies. The report contains a depth quantitative analysis of current and future market estimations through 20162023, which helps in recognizing the appealing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Extensive analysis of the market helps understand the current practices for better investment decisions.

• Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidates the competitive outlook of the global game-based learning market.

