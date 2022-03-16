Submit Release
Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard traffic signals to be switched Wednesday, March 16

Posted on Mar 15, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that the traffic control for the intersection of Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard will be switched over to the traffic signals installed as part of the Pali Highway Improvements Phase 2. Work to complete the change will begin at 8 a.m., Wednesday, March 16, with the signals on the Kailua-bound side of the highway.

During the switch, the existing traffic signals will be turned off and special duty officers will provide traffic control.

HDOT is starting the switch with the Kailua-bound signals to avoid impacts to townbound morning commuters and to allow for enough time to complete the work on the Kaliua-bound side before the afternoon rush hour begins at 3 p.m. Crews will work on the remaining approaches after the Kailua-bound signals are switched over.

The new traffic signal installations were needed to meet current standards for wind speed, pressure, and other structural requirements. For more information on the Pali Highway Improvements Phase 2, visit https://palihighway.org/

