Measures to mitigate the consequences of rising energy prices and persistent inflation

NETHERLANDS, March 15 - News item | 15-03-2022 | 17:40

The government is once again taking additional measures to compensate people with low and middle incomes for rising energy prices and persistent inflation. Inflation could rise sharply to 5.2% this year, mainly due to higher energy prices. Purchasing power is expected to decline by an average of 2.7%. That is why the cabinet is increasing the one-off energy allowance to € 800 for people with an income around the social assistance level. The VAT on energy will also be reduced from 21% to 9% and the excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by 21%. Finally, the government has put forward 150 million euros intended for 2026 to help low-income households take energy-saving measures. This is written by the Ministers Van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment), Kaag (Finance), Schouten (Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions), Adriaansens (Economic Affairs and Climate Policy), Jetten (Climate and Energy) and State Secretary Van Rij (State Secretary for Tax Affairs and the Tax Administration) in a letter to the House of Representatives.