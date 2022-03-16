Aircraft Pneumatic Actuators Market 2029 Top Companies - Honeywell International, Moog , Safran, Collins Aerospace

The aircraft actuators consist of a reduction gear, which is used to control the rotating motion.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actuators control the movement & mechanism of the aircraft. The aircraft actuators consist of a reduction gear, which is used to control the rotating motion. In the aircraft, actuators are used in wide range of applications, such as to control & limit speed of the aircraft by adjusting levers & flaps. Aircraft actuators have ability to withstand ambient conditions such as strong vibrations, heat, and cold. Moreover, several aircraft actuators are used while landing operation of an aircraft. For instance, linear actuators are used to open the gate of landing gear, landing gear lowers its position with the help of actuators, and others. Pneumatic actuators work similar to hydraulic actuators, however compressed air is used in pneumatic actuators instead of fluids in hydraulic actuators.

Major Market Players:

Honeywell International Inc., Moog Inc., Safran, Collins Aerospace, Woodward Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Airbus S.A.S., Boeing., and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Increase in passenger traffic across the world, rise in demand for reducing aircraft weight, and increase in demand for premium air travel are the factors that drive the growth of the aircraft pneumatic actuators market. However, rapid technological upgrades are hampering the market growthOn the contrary, modernization plans of the existing aircrafts are expected to create new opportunities in the global aircraft pneumatic actuators market.

Recently, companies have started to focus on reducing overall weight of the aircraft. The weight of the aircraft is directly proportional to its fuel efficiency, which is considered as 1/3rd of aircraft’s operating costs. Owing to the need of reducing aircraft’s weight, aircraft manufacturers are keen to adapt new technologies which may reduce the aircraft’s weight. Since pneumatic actuators help in reducing the weight of the aircraft as compared to hydraulic actuators, the demand for aircraft pneumatic actuators is increasing significantly; thereby, contributing in the growth of the global aircraft pneumatic actuators market.

Regions covered :

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Segments covered:

Component, Application, Aircraft Type, and Region

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the aircraft pneumatic actuators industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft pneumatic actuators market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft pneumatic actuators market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global aircraft pneumatic actuators market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

