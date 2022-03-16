Digital Logistics Market : One of the Most Booming Industry in the Future 2022-2029

AMR Logo

The rise of the e-commerce industry and its logistics market for consumers is expected to drive growth in the digital logistics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital logistics market is characterized by intense competition and presence of regional as well as international players. The key market players are adopting strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, and technological innovation to extend their market reach.

For example GE Oil and Gas Inc. acquired Advantech Co. in October 2015 to fuel the innovation of Advantech Co.

The report segments the digital logistics market on the basis of product, application, industry vertical, and geographic region.

The product is further bifurcated into system and service. On the basis of system, it is divided into tracking and monitoring system, information integrated system, information integrated system, electronic data interchange system, database management system, fleet management, and another management system. The service segment includes consulting, system integration, and other classification.

The application segment is categorized into warehouse, labor, and transport management. Based on industry vertical, the global digital logistics market is segmented into banking, financial, and insurance (BFSI), aerospace & defense, healthcare, public sector, IT & telecom, retail, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforementioned segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Most of the organizations are adopting digital logistics systems to update themselves as the times change, to be more flexible and competitive in the market.

The major players of this market are Advantech Co., Ltd, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, SAMSUNG ELECTRONIC LOGITECH Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., and Hexaware Technologies.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global digital logistics market.

• In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2022.

• Geographically, the digital logistics market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global digital logistics market is provided. For instance, the increasing need for operational efficiency drives the global digital logistics market however lack of IT infrastructure is likely to be a major restraint of the market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

