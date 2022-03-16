Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,955 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox signs 24 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

Tags: Bills

SALT LAKE CITY (March 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 24 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 54. Information on these bills can be found below. You can find information on other bills here.

  • HB13: Special License Plate Designation
  • HB14: Board of Bank Advisors Sunset Extension
  • HB15: Child Care Amendments
  • HB17: State Small Business Credit Initiative Program Fund Amendments
  • HB20: Extension of the Utah Council on Victims of Crime
  • HB22: Open and Public Meetings Act Modifications
  • HB24: Employment Advisory Council Amendments
  • HB27: State Monuments Act Amendments
  • HB37: State Water Policy Amendments
  • HB39: State Construction Code Amendments
  • HB41: County Property Tax Statement Amendments
  • HB42: Education Sunset Extension
  • HB43: Hospitality and Tourism Management CTE Pilot Program Sunset Extension
  • HB44: Business and Labor Reporting Requirements
  • HB47: Extension for Controlled Substance Prescription Requirements
  • HB48: Utah Substance Use and Mental Health Advisory Council Sunset Extension
  • HB49: Study on State Hospital Capacity Sunset Amendments
  • HB50: Intergenerational Poverty Mitigation Amendments
  • HB78: Wildlife Conservation Fund
  • HB169: State and Local Employee Disaster Services
  • HB182: Local Health Department Order Amendments
  • HB190: Budgetary Procedures Modifications
  • HB199: Tangible Personal Property Tax Amendments
  • HB235: Speed Limit Designation Amendments

Download a copy of this press release here.

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox signs 24 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.