Gov. Cox signs 24 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 24 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 54. Information on these bills can be found below. You can find information on other bills here.
- HB13: Special License Plate Designation
- HB14: Board of Bank Advisors Sunset Extension
- HB15: Child Care Amendments
- HB17: State Small Business Credit Initiative Program Fund Amendments
- HB20: Extension of the Utah Council on Victims of Crime
- HB22: Open and Public Meetings Act Modifications
- HB24: Employment Advisory Council Amendments
- HB27: State Monuments Act Amendments
- HB37: State Water Policy Amendments
- HB39: State Construction Code Amendments
- HB41: County Property Tax Statement Amendments
- HB42: Education Sunset Extension
- HB43: Hospitality and Tourism Management CTE Pilot Program Sunset Extension
- HB44: Business and Labor Reporting Requirements
- HB47: Extension for Controlled Substance Prescription Requirements
- HB48: Utah Substance Use and Mental Health Advisory Council Sunset Extension
- HB49: Study on State Hospital Capacity Sunset Amendments
- HB50: Intergenerational Poverty Mitigation Amendments
- HB78: Wildlife Conservation Fund
- HB169: State and Local Employee Disaster Services
- HB182: Local Health Department Order Amendments
- HB190: Budgetary Procedures Modifications
- HB199: Tangible Personal Property Tax Amendments
- HB235: Speed Limit Designation Amendments
