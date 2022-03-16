Anti-viral Therapies Market 2022 driven by Surge in global burden of viral infection and stronger pipeline of drugs

Anti-Viral Therapies Market Outlook

Anti-Viral Therapies Market Expected to Reach $46.2 Billion by 2026—Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors that drive the growth of the market include rise in prevalence of viral infections globally and presence of robust product pipeline with several pharmaceutical giants. Conversely, higher cost for treating these infections and shift in preference of the patients toward homeopathy and naturopathy are some of the key issues expected to hinder the antiviral therapies market growth.

Anti-Viral Therapies Market by Type (Generic Drugs and Branded Drugs), Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes Virus, Influenza, and Other Applications), and Mechanism of Action (Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitor, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Anti-viral Therapies Market by Application, Type, and Mechanism of Action: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global anti-viral therapies market size was valued at $38,316.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $46,213.4 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Findings Of The Study

Nucleotide polymerase inhibitor segment occupied 38.44% share of the global anti-viral therapies market in 2018.

By application, HIV segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By type, the generic drugs segment accounted for 46.8% share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the 2.8% during the analysis period.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

By Application

HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes Virus

Influenza

Other Applications

By Mechanism Of Action

Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitor

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Others

North America dominated the global antiviral therapies market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to rise inincidences of infectious diseases across the region. Favorable government initiatives undertaken by the U.S. government to combat the prevalence and occurrence of infectious diseases across the North American region are expected to provide ample opportunities for the growth of the anti-viral therapies market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to presence of several generic pharmaceutical players and increase in investment for drug development in South Asian countries.

