Westbound I-376 Parkway West Lane Restriction Tonight in Green Tree

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight lane restriction on westbound I-376 (Parkway West) at the Green Tree interchange in Green Tree Borough, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Tuesday night, March 15 weather permitting.

The right-hand lane of westbound (outbound) I-376 under the Green Tree Road Bridge will be restricted from 8 p.m. Tuesday night to 3 a.m. Wednesday morning as crews conduct minor concrete repairs.

The ramp from Green Tree Road to westbound I-376 will close during work. Traffic will be detoured.

Detour

From Green Tree Road, turn left onto Mansfield Street

Turn left onto Poplar Street

From Poplar Street, take the ramp to westbound I-376

End detour

The ramp from westbound I-376 to Green Tree Road will remain open to traffic.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #