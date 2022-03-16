Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market 2022 | Polyurethane Segment Accounts For The Majority Of Share

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market Overview

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market Expected to Reach $446 Million by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the basis of material, the market is segregated into silicone and polyurethane (PUR).According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market by Type of Tip, Material, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global chronic hemodialysis catheter market size was valued at $354 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $446 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Market Players

ANGIODYNAMICS INC.

B. BRAUN HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (C. R. BARD, INC.)

FRESENIUS SE AND CO. KGAA

MEDICAL COMPONENTS, INC.

MEDTRONIC PLC.

NIKKISO CO. LTD.

NIPRO MEDICAL CORPORATION

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

Rise in prevalence of kidney diseases is expected to result in surge in number of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) patients around the globe, which is projected to boost the demand for hemodialysis catheters during the study period. In addition, technological advancements in hemodialysis catheters and lack of kidney donors are projected to fuel the chronic hemodialysis catheter market growth. Moreover, rise in utilization of hemodialysis catheters, increase in use of antimicrobial-coated hemodialysis catheters, surge in number of dialysis centers, and rise in patient awareness toward hemodialysis treatment are anticipated to drive growth of the market. However, complications associated with hemodialysis catheters and lack of access of hemodialysis catheters in underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type of tip, the step-tip catheters segment held largest chronic hemodialysis catheter market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the polyurethane segment held largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

According to end user, the home dialysis segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for second largest share of the global chronic hemodialysis catheter market in 2019. This was attributed to increase in demand for hemodialysis catheter products, availability of well-developed infrastructure, presence of majority of key players, rise in number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disorders (CKD), and availability of trained medical professionals.

Key Market Segments

By End User

In-center dialysis

Home dialysis

By Type Of Tip

Step-tip

Split-tip

With side holes

Without side holes

Symmetric tip catheters

By Material

Silicone

Polyurethane (PUR)



