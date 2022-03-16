Renowned Literary Publication KIRKUS REVIEWS Bestows Special Honor On Environmental Lawyer/ Author Joel Burcat
Mr. Burcat's Novel Strange Fire Is A Thrilling Mix Of Crime And environmental politics.
A superb cast spearheads the story of an incendiary social and environmental issue. ”HARRISBURG, PA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new book by former environmental lawyer turned author Joel Burcat has been receiving rave reviews and has now been selected by the Indie Editors of renowned literary publication Kirkus Reviews March 15th print issue, as one of only a handful of authors given the honor, measuring only 10% of book submissions considered by Kirkus.
— Kirkus Reviews
Burcat's 3rd published novel STRANGE FIRE melds his history as one of America's leading environmental lawyers with his love of the action thriller.
The former attorney, who was declared legally blind, bringing a sudden stop to his legal career, has found inspiring and unique ways to create and write by embracing the latest in technological advances.
Mr. Burcat's personal story is also featured in beloved NY Times writer Frank Bruni's current best-selling memoir, THE BEAUTY OF DUSK, which was expanded from a previously published New York Times Op-ed.
Joel is available to discuss his current, novel, his journey with vision impairment, his connection to Frank Bruni, as well as an environmental expert on issues from fracking to the Russian Energy and gas crisis.
About STRANGE FIRE:
Fracking for natural gas has turned deadly in Bradford County, Pa., and not only is the water contaminated, but people are dying. Round-the-clock operations conducted by Yukon Oil and Gas may have poisoned a residential well and threatened a town's water supply. Who is contaminating water wells in Bradford County? Why are contractors disappearing? Mike Jacobs, a 29-year old impassioned environmental lawyer with Pennsylvania's Dept. of Environmental Protection, is back in this romantically-charged environmental legal thriller.
