Blue Ocean Technology enters MOU with Fusion Farms

The first provider of a compact, efficient system for handling sludge in aquaculture, Blue Ocean Technology, enters a MOU with vertical indoor aquaponics farm.

We Grow Food...We Sell Food...We Build Farms” — Dr. Anabelle Morales Droz

MAYAGUEZ, PR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Ocean Technology (“BOT”), announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Fusion Farms, a company at the forefront of Controlled Environment Aquaponics (CEAq) agricultural innovation in Puerto Rico.

Faced with this increasing demand for high-quality, fresh, and highly nutritious produce, Fusion Farms is building and managing modern, sustainable, and hurricane-protected indoor agricultural solutions for Puerto Rico. As their forward-thinking aquaponic model continues to receive recognition and funding, Fusion Farms has expanded their operation in Mayagüez and begun to evaluate locations in other industrial parks throughout the island, across the Caribbean, the United States and Internationally.

Hans Runshaug, Daglig Leader/CEO of BOT and his team see a perfect fit between BOT’s mission and Fusions Farms’ business model to bring sustainability, food security and resiliency to the people of Puerto Rico and beyond. “Dr. Anabelle Morales Droz and the team at Fusion Farms can grow 9-12 times the annual yield of traditional farming with only 10% of the water usage,” Hans explains, “and they are already using the highly valuable nutrient water from the Aquaponics system as a completely organic wet fertilizer, so what we give them the ability to do is remove the water from that valuable resource and create an entirely new product category.” His company seeks to find strategic partners to help take their technology across the globe, and Fusion Farms was a perfect fit. “We see Fusion Farms paving the way for a more sustainable agriculture model in virtually any food desert anywhere in the world, with environmentally-protected indoor facilities to provide food security and resiliency for the people of the world.”

This agricultural innovation is led by Dr. Anabelle Morales Droz, President and Chief Science Officer at Fusion Farms. “At Fusion Farms, we have created a model for repeatable, scalable food production while pushing forward extensive scientific research on closed-loop aquaponic ecosystems,” Dr. Morales Droz explains, urging investors to consider Fusion Farms as an investment in the future of food security for all mankind. “This kind of agricultural innovation is becoming increasingly critical for sustaining the food supply of large populations of at-risk communities in the face of uncertain economies and climatic challenges.”

One of the shared objectives for the coordination planned under this MOU are:

• Determine Collaboration options to develop and explore effluent system usage, management, integration, optimization and resilience for aquaponics system and vertical farming in food desert environments.

Potential outcomes from the coordination include broadening opportunity for participation in Fusion Farms and BOT organizations accessing federal, state and local municipality and/or private funding, as well as opportunities for collaboration in CEAq modeling and review of BOT system designs for projects.

About Blue Ocean Technology

Blue Ocean Technology ("BOT") is a Norwegian company and is a hardware and software technology provider. BOT has a primary location in Bergen, Norway. BOT is in the business of designing, building and operating sludge treatment systems for land and sea-based fish farms. The technology is based on environmentally friendly and efficient solution where good results are achieved at low energy consumption and limited need for area and space. The technology delivers flexible output for different use in the next step in the value chain, making sludge a resource.

About Fusion Farms

Fusion Farms builds and manages modern farming solutions using sustainable, controlled aquaponic environments for communities that face environmental, climatic and economic challenges. Taking advantage of the natural relationship between plants and fish, Fusion Farms can regularly and reliably produce a wide variety of green leafy vegetables, herbs, spices, microgreens, fruits and fish for Puerto Rican communities. Its portfolio of products can be purchased in various supermarkets including Econo Supermarkets and other local stores.

Fusion Farms Contact: Dr. Anabelle Morales Droz, President & Chief Science Officer

