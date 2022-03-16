Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market Is Projected to Register 7.7% CAGR and Top a Valuation of US$ 21.26 Bn by 2030: FMI

Water Electrolysis Machine Market Driven by Growing Sustainability Initiatives: FMI Report

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water electrolysis machine market has been impacted marginally by the coronavirus pandemic. As per a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the industry surpassed US$ 11.71 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reflect a healthy 7.7% CAGR through 2030. Innovations in crude oil processing applications will support developments in the market.



Water Electrolysis Machine Market Size (2022) US$ 11.71 Bn Sales Forecast (2030) US$ 21.26 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2030) 7.7% CAGR Share of Top 5 Market Players 50 %

Despite the steady rise of the water electrolysis machine market, prohibitive capital costs and high levels of electricity consumption restrain market growth.

Key Takeaways from Water Electrolysis Machine Market

The size of the water electrolysis machines market is estimated to surpass US$ 10.2 Bn by the end of 2020, with renewable energy and chemical applications being the driving factors behind the industry.

Alkaline water electrolysis machines will witness high demand, while PEM options are also likely to reflect steady growth on the back of higher efficacy in electrolysis processes.

500 to 2000 L/Hr offerings in the water electrolysis machines market reflect relatively higher demand, owing to reduced risk of hydrogen crossovers.

East Asia is a prominent regional market reflecting relatively faster growth in adoption rates owing to major scope for industrial applications in China and Japan.

“Higher investments and favourable policies by government towards the development of sustainable, renewable energy sources, and the use of hydrogen in steel, chemicals, electronics & semiconductors, petroleum, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and power generation, are major factors driving the growth of the global water electrolysis machine market,” said a lead analyst from FMI.

COVID-19 Impact on Water Electrolysis Machine Market

The growth of the water electrolysis machine market is expected to be marginally slower that previous years owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions on transportation, logistics, and trade have disrupted supply chains for raw materials and components essential for the functioning o the water electrolysis machines.

Restrictions on non-essential commodities also hurt market growth. The market is likely to start recovery towards the end of 2020. The focus on research activities and product development are likely to aid market players in leveraging growth opportunities in the post pandemic era.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market by Type:

Proton Exchange Membranes

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Others



Water Electrolysis Machine Market by Input Power:

Below 5 MW Water Electrolysis Machines

5-10 MW Water Electrolysis Machines

Above 10 MW Water Electrolysis Machines



Water Electrolysis Machine Market by Hydrogen Production:

Below 500 L/Hr Water Electrolysis Machines

500 – 2000 L/Hr Water Electrolysis Machines

Above 2000 L/Hr Water Electrolysis Machines



Water Electrolysis Machine Market by End Use:

Chemicals

Petroleum

Pharmaceuticals

Power Plants

Electronics & Semiconductors

Steel Plants

Others



Water Electrolysis Machine Market by Region:

North America Water Electrolysis Machine Market

Latin America Water Electrolysis Machine Market

Europe Water Electrolysis Machine Market

East Asia Water Electrolysis Machine Market

South Asia & Pacific Water Electrolysis Machine Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Water Electrolysis Machine Market

Who is Winning?

The market study by Future Market Insights has provided in-depth details on major business strategies that play influencing roles in the water electrolysis machine market. Major players in the industry have been focused on strategic acquisitions and collaborations, in addition to the consolidation of market presence through product development endeavors.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Nel ASA, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers GmbH, AREVA H2Gen, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co. Ltd., C&E Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. are major companies operating in the water electrolysis machine market.

