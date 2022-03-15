Submit Release
Embassy in Russia supports Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine

VIETNAM, March 15 -  

A group of Vietnamese citizens who fled from Ukraine. The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia will continue to work with Russian agencies to safely receive Vietnamese fleeing to Russia from eastern Ukraine. VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW – The Embassy of Việt Nam in Russia will continue to work with Russian agencies to safely receive Vietnamese fleeing to Russia from eastern Ukraine, Counsellor Nguyễn Tùng Lâm from the embassy has said.

About 70 Vietnamese remain in Kherson and 24 families of 80 people in Mariupol of Ukraine, which are war zones, the Vietnamese Embassy said on Monday. 

Earlier, a working delegation of the embassy and the Vietnamese Association in Krasnodar received 14 Vietnamese people who fled from Kherson to Krasnodar. The group, including three children, was the first among Vietnamese to leave Kherson.

The evacuation of the group was difficult due to the conflict. It showed efforts by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese association in Russia, together with support from the Russian Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs. VNS

