MDOT virtual public meeting March 23 to discuss M-43 project in Meridian Township

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming resurfacing of M-43 from Park Lake Road to Oak Pointe Court in Meridian Township, Ingham County. During this meeting, there will be a brief presentation on updated project details followed by a question-and-answer session.

Who: Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents MDOT staff and contractors              

When: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 6 p.m.

How: Click here to join the meeting

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: MDOT is investing approximately $12 million to perform resurfacing and drainage improvements on M-43. Work will include joint and crack repairs, intermittent curb and gutter replacement, spot drainage repairs, sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, pedestrian island installation, pavement marking upgrades, and traffic signal improvements. As part of this project, MDOT is partnering with Meridian Township and the Ingham County Drain Commission to relocate 200 feet of a 16-inch watermain and will be upgrading the Okemos and Grettenberger drains.

Work is anticipated to begin in March for tree clearing activities, transitioning to road work beginning in April. The project is anticipated to be completed by June 2023.

Road work is to be completed with one lane open in each direction on M-43. Business access will be maintained throughout the project.

Public comment: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from this project. Please submit public comment by April 7. Provide concerns/comments discussed at this meeting regarding the project using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St.  P.O. Box 30050  Lansing, MI 48909  517-335-4381

