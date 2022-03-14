PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release March 14, 2022 De Lima urges gov't to swiftly distribute fuel subsidy for PUV drivers, fishermen, farmers Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima urged the government to prioritize the distribution of fuel subsidy to drivers of Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs), fishermen and farmers due to impending super oil price hike. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said the government must ensure that the assistance will swiftly reach all qualified beneficiaries, and not just the selected few, who are already making ends meet because of the consecutive oil price hikes. "Sa nagbabadyang malaking pagtaas sa presyo ng produktong petrolyo, kailangan ang agarang paglalaan ng subsidiya para sa ating mga kababayang lubos na apektado ng mas mahal na gastusin, kabilang na ang mga PUV drivers, mga mangingisda sa kanilang pagpalaot at magsasaka para sa paghahatid at pagbebenta ng kanilang ani," she said. "Hindi maiiwasan ang agam-agam lalo pa't sa mga nakaraang alokasyon, sa kabila ng iniindang kapiranggot na kita o pagkawala ng kabuhayan dahil sa pandemya, ay may mga hindi nakatanggap ng ayuda. Huwag naman sanang maulit na naman ang ganitong problema at aberya," she added. Reportedly, there will be a 'super spike' in local fuel pump prices in a few days as fears of a major petroleum supply crunch sent prices to a global high of $139 a barrel. Among those who will receive the heaviest impact of the surge are the transportation and agricultural sectors. Considering this, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released last March 10 a total of P3 billion in subsidies and funding to cover discounts for PUV drivers and agricultural producers, respectively. The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) claimed that it will begin distributing the fuel subsidy for 377,000 drivers and operators of PUV on March 15. The Department of Agriculture, for its part, said that is preparing to distribute P500 million in fuel subsidy to farmers and fishermen but it has not confirmed yet when to release said subsidy. Amid surge of global oil prices, De Lima maintained that the government must step up to ensure that beneficiaries will receive the subsidy in time and provide long-term action plans to help sustain their needs. "Walang problema sa pag-iisip at pagmumungkahi ng mga alternatibo para di gaanong maapektuhan ng pagtaas ng presyo, pero gawing prayoridad din sana ang mga agarang paraan at tulong sa mga kababayan nating hindi basta-basta makaka-adjust at lubusang nakadepende ang hanapbuhay sa produktong petrolyo," she said. "Kailangan ang paglalatag ng pangmatagalang solusyon at mga mekanismo para matulungan ang mga nangangailangan nating kababayan sa mga ganitong pagkakataon," she added. This month, De Lima filed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 997 urging Mr. Duterte to temporarily suspend the import duties of petroleum products to protect the general welfare of Filipino consumers to protect consumer interests and ensure that gas prices remain affordable and accessible to ordinary Filipinos until the price of oil in the international market stabilizes. She also filed SB No. 1979 last Jan. 2021 providing subsidies and other incentives for indigent Public Utility Drivers in the payment of certain fees and charges for certain certificates required by the Land Transportation Office, to name a few.