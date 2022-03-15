Submit Release
Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the red-tagging of Leni Robredo's camp by the NTF-ELCAC

March 15, 2022

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the red-tagging of Leni Robredo's camp by the NTF-ELCAC

The NTF-ELCAC and its mouthpiece, Loraine Marie T. Badoy, should stop insulting the intelligence of the Filipino people when it uses the age-old trick of red-tagging on VP Leni's camp. This is a desperate attempt at bad propaganda to undermine the Kakampink revolution.

When we rightfully called for government aid and efficient response amid the pandemic, we were red-tagged; when we called for investigations on the killings and persecutions, we were red-tagged. Lahat na lang ng hindi kayang panindigan at pagtakpan, red-tagging ang sagot.

The NTF-ELCAC do not have any right to speak of the pain and suffering of the Filipino people because for 6 years it served as a rabid enabler of the atrocities that we have been subjected to as a people.

What is clear is that the Filipino people are rallying together under the pink banner to ensure that this reign of terror will no longer persist in the next 6 years or more. Badoy should know this as a former anti-Marcos, former human rights advocate, and a former "Woman for Leni," until she "made a pact with the devil" and "sold us for a few pieces of silver," (to use her own words against us).

As long as red-tagging remains to be a go-to strategy of the State against its perceived enemies, hindi titigil ang mga aroganteng enablers na ito. It should be criminalized to sanction those who continue to incite violence against government critics and the opposition.

Puro kayo red-tag. Accuse under oath para magkaalaman na.

(Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1235)

 

