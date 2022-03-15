Wrapping film of external packaging of dairy product tests positive for novel coronavirus and all products concerned have been destroyed without entering the market

MACAU, March 15 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) got a positive result from a novel coronavirus nucleic acid test carried out on a sample of plastic wrapping film of the external packaging of a batch of dairy products imported from Hong Kong late last night (March 14). IAM has immediately initiated the contingency plan and has taken measures such as tracing and investigation, re-testing, etc. All the products concerned have been sealed and destroyed, and have not entered the market. IAM has transferred the information about individuals who have come into contact with the products to the health authorities for investigation and follow-up.

IAM urges the public and businesses to strengthen the cleaning and disinfection of the external packaging of food products imported from outside Macao. The public should wash their hands frequently after touching imported products for sale in places like supermarkets to adopt disease prevention measures and “prevent imported cases” together.

During inspection and testing of imported food products carried out in Pier 7A last night, IAM got a positive result from a novel coronavirus nucleic acid test carried out on a sample of plastic wrapping film of the external packaging of a pallet of dairy products imported from Hong Kong. IAM has taken follow-up measures according to the contingency plan, sealed the cold-chain products concerned immediately and destroyed all of them. IAM has also taken samples of the external packaging of the other products in the same cargo container for testing and arranged for the surroundings to be thoroughly disinfected.

IAM has strengthened the cleaning and disinfection of external packaging of fruit and cold-chain food products imported from abroad and increased the number of samples collected for random testing. Currently, the external packaging of about 100,000 boxes of refrigerated food are disinfected on average each week. Furthermore, staff engaged in the processing of cold-chain food products are required to undergo novel coronavirus nucleic acid testing once every 48 hours.