PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release March 15, 2022 Bong Go highlights creation of MDDA to improve coordination, further boost development in Davao Region Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assured his fellow Davaoeños on Monday, March 14, that the proposed Metropolitan Davao Development Authority will improve the coordination among the local government units of Davao City and of nearby areas, resulting in better delivery of public services and integrated development planning, among others. During an ambush interview after his monitoring visit of the Malasakit Center and turnover of check at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, Go, who authored and co-sponsored a measure which establishes the MDDA, expressed optimism that President Rodrigo Duterte will soon sign the measure. "I filed Senate Bill No. 2157. Ito pong Metro Davao Development Authority, suportado po ito ng mga kasamahan ko sa Senado. Ipinasa namin at inaasahan po namin na dumating na po ito sa mesa ng Pangulo and hopefully sana po kung maihabol sa March 21," said Go. The Senate approved the proposed measure on January 17. Go said that he hopes for the measure to be enacted this month. "Meron pong ceremonial signing ang Pangulo sa Malacañang... maisali na rin po ito at finally magkakaroon na po tayo ng sarili nating MDDA," said Go. "Lumalaki na po ang businesses dito at lumalawak na po ang ating rehiyon. Isa po tayo, Region XI, sa booming regions so talagang dapat may maayos na koordinasyon through the creation of the MDDA," he added. Once signed, Go said that the MDDA will improve the coordination among the local government units of Davao City and nearby areas, resulting in the speedier delivery of public services to Davaoeños. "Mas maayos na koordinasyon between mga members po nito kasi napakalaki po ng rehiyon natin. Even Davao City, isa po ito sa pinakamalaking siyudad sa buong Pilipinas," said Go. The proposed MDDA shall have jurisdiction over Davao City and the nearby cities of Panabo, Tagum, and the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte; the City of Digos in Davao del Sur; and the City of Mati in Davao Oriental. It shall also cover the municipalities of Sta. Cruz, Hagonoy, Padada, Malalag and Sulop in Davao del Sur; Carmen in Davao del Norte; Maco in Davao de Oro; and Malita and Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental. The governing board and policy-making body of the proposed authority shall be the Metropolitan Davao Development Council, which shall be composed of the Chairperson of the Regional Development Council-Region XI, the governors of the five provinces, six city mayors, and nine municipal mayors. The MDDA will provide services in the Davao region including development planning, transport management, solid waste disposal and management, urban zoning, land use planning, shelter services, health and sanitation, as well as public safety. It is also tasked to consult, coordinate, and work closely with the local government units, the Regional Development Council of Region XI, national government agencies, people's organizations, non-government organizations, and the private sector operating in Metropolitan Davao. In coordination with the National Economic and Development Authority and the Department of Finance, the MDDA can also interface with foreign assistance agencies to obtain financing support, grants and donations in support of its programs and projects. Since Davao region is one of the leading centers of development in the country, Go said that the MDDA is envisioned to serve as a gateway to extend the development to other regions in Mindanao. "Dahil sa mabilis na paglago ng ekonomiya ng Davao City at karatig-LGUs nito, panahon na po upang magkaroon doon ng isang sentralisadong ahensya na siyang magbibigay ng iisang direksyon at magsisilbing gabay sa urban planning ng mga lugar na ito," Go said in a previous interview. "Kaya naman, muli akong nagpapasalamat sa aking kapwa mambabatas sa pagsuporta sa panukalang ito," he added. Go also co-authored SB 1741, or "An Act Declaring the City of Davao as the Cacao and Chocolate Capital of the Philippines", which seeks to further enhance the productivity of the Philippine cacao industry by recognizing the status of Davao as the country's biggest producer of cacao.