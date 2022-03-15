CE: Firmly adhere to ‘Two Sessions’ aspirations and Central Government’s instructions

MACAU, March 15 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government would thoroughly adhere to the aspirations and spirit of the ‘Two Sessions’, and to instructions from leaders of the Central Government, in order better to pursue development of the MSAR.

Mr Ho made the remarks in a briefing held in Macao to share information on policies and aspirations outlined in the recently-concluded “Two Sessions” in Beijing, i.e., meetings of, respectively, the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The Chief Executive called on MSAR Government officials to pay close attention to the aspirations set out in the ‘Two Sessions’, and be steadfast respectively in the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle; “Macao people governing Macao”; and the enjoyment of a high degree of autonomy. Adherence to these principles would help Macao in advancing its work, Mr Ho added.

Mr Ho also called on officials to be steadfast regarding their confidence in the “One country, two systems” principle, giving further play to the advantages arising from it. This in turn would reinforce further the steady implementation in Macao of that principle.

Mr Ho said President Xi Jinping had, during the ‘Two Sessions’, made a series of important remarks about the country’s development; and Prime Minister Mr Li Keqiang had illustrated important steps and planning required for advancing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. During meetings respectively involving Hong Kong and Macao members of the CPPCC, and Macao delegates to the NPC, Vice Premier Mr Han Zheng had also laid out important instructions concerning the development of Macao.

The care and support provided by the country to Macao, and the instructions provided by state leaders, offered a clear path to take the city forward, added Mr Ho.

During the briefing session, Mr Ho shared with MSAR Government officials four points of understanding from the “Two Sessions”.

The first point outlined by the Chief Executive was: the need for unswerving effort to ensure implementation of “patriots governing Macao” and the safeguarding of the Central Government’s overall jurisdiction regarding Macao.

For the first time ever, the principle of “patriots governing Macao” was mentioned in the Central Government’s Work Report delivered to the NPC, noted Mr Ho. It illustrated the Central Government’s determination and confidence in maintaining the “One country, two systems” principle. It was also a new requirement raised by the Central Government at the present juncture. The MSAR Government would resolutely adhere to “patriots governing Macao”, to ensure political power and power of governance were firmly in the hands of patriots.

The MSAR Government would safeguard resolutely the overall jurisdiction of the Central Government regarding Macao, and work in line with the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, and the Basic Law of Macao. Further effort would be made to fulfil the MSAR’s constitutional responsibility in terms of safeguarding the sovereignty, safety, and development interests of the country; and to optimise in a relevant manner the legal system and the implementation systems relating to the safeguarding of national security.

The second point shared with officials by the Chief Executive was: the need for unrelenting effort to coordinate social and economic recovery, and to maintain epidemic-control measures, while stepping up adequate economic diversification. The MSAR Government would enhance its epidemic-control effort, to ensure such work was carried out scientifically.

The MSAR Government would continue to pursue stable economic development via modest progress, in the remainder of 2022. Effort would be made to ensure implementation of planned policies and initiatives, and to strive for progress in relation to adequate economic diversification.

Mr Ho pointed out the importance of promoting the “big health” industry, with research and development relating to traditional Chinese medicine as an entry point; modern financial services; high and new technology industries; and cultural tourism, convention and exhibition, sports, and commercial and trade industries, as in the meantime maintaining healthy development of the gaming and tourism sector. These industries would foster vitality and competitiveness within the local economy; boost economic recovery; and help attain a breakthrough in what had been an adverse situation.

The third point mentioned by Mr Ho was: the need for Macao proactively to advance development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and to integrate into overall national development.

The Chief Executive stressed the importance of work relating to the Cooperation Zone, and that it be conducted in coordination with the original purpose, i.e., helping to diversify Macao’s economy, and in line with Macao’s four strategic positions. The MSAR Government should proactively promote innovation in institutions, mechanisms, and systems in relation to the development of the Cooperation Zone, to encourage further participation in it among the Macao public.

The fourth point outlined by Mr Ho was: the need to enhance people’s livelihoods and strengthen work relating to youth affairs. The MSAR Government would continue a series of welfare initiatives relating to education, healthcare, social security, and wealth partaking. Work would be conducted to ensure employment of local residents and the ‘five-rung housing ladder’ policy. There would be further effort to optimise public infrastructure; the healthcare system; provision of social services; protection of basic living standards for disadvantaged groups; the response to the needs of the elderly; and promotion of social development for women and children.

Mr Ho stressed the need to cultivate a next generation of Macao people who were passionate about their country, and had an international outlook and awareness of development in the new era. Those things were key to maintaining steady and successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, Mr Ho Hau Wah, also delivered a speech at today’s briefing session. He called for unity and diligence from the Macao community, in order to respond to the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead for Macao.

Vice Chairman Mr Ho asked the attendees to work to safeguard the Central Government’s overall jurisdiction regarding Macao; and to do so in alignment with the Central Government. He also asked them to support the law-based governance of the Chief Executive, and of the MSAR Government; and persist unswervingly in the principle of “patriots governing Macao”. Only through concerted effort would Macao be able to ride out challenges and adversity; maintain social stability; focus on post-pandemic economic recovery; and ensure the steady implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao.

Vice Chairman Mr Ho said he was confident that Macao would work towards goals and aspirations set out during the ‘Two Sessions’, in order to herald – via concrete actions – the successful opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Fu Ziying, said in his speech in today’s briefing session that the Liaison Office would work in line with the Central Government’s plans; resolutely supporting the law-based governance of the Chief Executive and the MSAR Government; and devote further effort to engage with the community. All these efforts were to ensure, and advance, the steady implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao.

Mr Fu also shared his thoughts regarding the enhancement of public awareness on achievements attained by the country and by Macao, with a view to bolstering the public’s confidence in their development prospects.

The Macao community should step up effort in seizing development opportunities presented by the country and support the law-based governance of the Chief Executive and the MSAR Government, Mr Fu added.