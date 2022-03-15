Submit Release
IDOL Concludes Enforcement of Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act as Unemployment Rate Falls Below Five Percent

SPRINGFIELD - Due to the improving economy in Illinois and the statewide unemployment rate falling to 5%, the Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act is no longer in effect as of March 14th. The law, which requires employees on all public works projects to be comprised of a minimum of 90% Illinois residents, took effect on July 1, 2020, when the jobless rate was above five percent for two consecutive months.

On March 14th, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the state's jobless rate was five percent, triggering the suspension of enforcement of the Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act.

"Following two challenging years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois' economy is improving thanks to policies implemented by the Pritzker Administration," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.  "The Illinois Department of Labor will continue enforcing the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act to ensure public tax dollars are granted to local contractors and workers."

The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) administers the Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act, which was enacted to alleviate unemployment in Illinois by ensuring that most workers on public works projects are residents of the state.

More information about the Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act can be found here.

