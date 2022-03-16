Approved Opportunity Zone Incentive Program will Attract and Retain Biohealth Companies in Montgomery County

MARYLAND, March 16 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Councilmember Friedson also introduces ZTA 22-02 to provide additional flexibility for development of biohealth facilities

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 15, 2022—Today the Council voted on a resolution spearheaded by Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Nancy Navarro to create a Biohealth Opportunity Zone Incentive Program which will provide grants to attract Biohealth Priority Campuses to the County’s Opportunity Zones.

The Biohealth Opportunity Zone Incentive Program approved today by the Council will provide a grant of $250,000 to any Biohealth Priority Campus located in a County Opportunity Zone, upon its receipt and occupancy permit.

“The Biohealth Opportunity Zone Incentive Program will add a tool to our Economic Development Fund toolbox,” said Councilmember Friedson. “As a companion to ZTA 21-09, it will encourage investments in biohealth in traditionally under-invested communities. As we seek to expand economic opportunities throughout the county, we need to ensure that no communities are left behind.”

“For decades, there have been underserved communities in Montgomery County that have been overlooked in terms of strong economic development,” said Councilmember Navarro, chair of the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee. “I am proud of the work Councilmember Friedson and I are doing to promote economic growth through the Biohealth Opportunity Zone Investment Program. While the Biohealth Opportunity Zone Investment Program will bring in initial investment, it is not enough. To further the growth of the Biohealth industry in Montgomery County, we are also introducing ZTA 22-02. This will continue to foster the growth of the Biohealth industry as it encourages equity of access for all by spurring additional economic development in opportunity zones throughout the county. Not only will this increase job density, but it will also open jobs to people who rely on public transit.”

This resolution builds upon Zoning Text Amendment 21-09, Office and Professional – Biohealth Priority Campus, enacted unanimously by the Council earlier this year, and sponsored by Councilmember Friedson. It expands upon the Montgomery County Planning Department’s Speed to Market Initiative and serves as an important economic development tool for Montgomery County by facilitating county-wide efforts to attract and retain biohealth companies. This ZTA streamlines the regulatory process to develop new biohealth facilities located in Montgomery County with a size of more than 150,000 square feet, and facilitates the process for existing facilities that are expanding by 50,000 square feet or more, also known as Biohealth Priority Campuses. The opportunities brought forth through ZTA 21-09 will help continue to attract and retain biohealth companies in Montgomery County while also steadfastly reinforcing its reputation as a leader in biotechnology and the life sciences.

A new zoning change introduced today by Councilmember Friedson, ZTA 22-02, Density and Height Limits, Parking – Biohealth, would also build upon the efforts put forth by ZTA 21-09. Due to the unique engineering and mechanical storage challenges that come with the development and expansion of biohealth buildings in urban settings, ZTA 22-02 aims to provide biohealth facilities with more flexibility with regard to height and density allocations. This new measure will also allow the consolidation of certain facilities and provide parking provisions for the Biohealth Priority Campuses.

The staff report on the resolution can be read here, and that of ZTA 22-02 can be read here.

# # #