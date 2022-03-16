Councilmembers Riemer and Jawando Announce Special Appropriation for Black and Minority, Female and Disabled-Owned Businesses at Press Conference on Wednesday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, March 16 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Special Appropriation will provide funds to improve and expand seven small business programs that address the needs of diverse businesses owners

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 15, 2022— Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m., Councilmembers Hans Riemer and Will Jawando will hold a press conference to announce a $789,000 Special Appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget to support Black and Minority, Female and Disabled-owned (MFD) businesses located in the county. The press conference will take place on front steps of the Montgomery County Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. Rockville, MD 20850.

Councilmembers Riemer and Jawando have introduced the special appropriation to improve and expand small business programs that address the needs of diverse businesses owners located in Montgomery County.

The initiatives that will be funded through this appropriation include the following:

$200,000 for the County to initiate a Center for MFD Entrepreneurship in the Silver Spring Innovation Center;

up to $100,000 for a contract with the Maryland Black Chamber of Commerce for its Leadership Academy and a Small Business Lending Feasibility Study;

up to $31,000 for a contract with the Black Business Council for its Black Business Database; up to $175,000 for a contract with the Maryland Small Business Development Center (SBDC);

up to $50,000 for a contract with the Maryland Procurement and Technical Assistance Center to provide small businesses with assistance in obtaining federal, state and Montgomery County procurement prime and subcontracts;

up to $60,000 for a contract with Nonprofit Village to provide for support and training for nonprofits founded and operated by Black executives; and

up to $173,000 for a contract with the Black Collective for leadership and stakeholder engagement, community engagement forums, Black business training and technical assistance, a community online information portal and a community engagement assessment and environmental scan.

