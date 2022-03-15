Governor Newsom Announces $181 Million in Awards for 13 New Homekey Projects

When completed, approved projects will offer 605 housing units California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion, for a total $14 billion homelessness package, that will create 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $181 million in funding for 13 new Homekey projects across the state. When fully operational, the projects will provide 605 housing units for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness. Today’s announcement, when added to recent Homekey Round 2 awards, means the state has funded 39 projects statewide so far this year, for a total allocation of more than $695 million. Since announcing the $2.75 billion extension of Homekey back in September, the state has already approved projects that – when completed – will create over 2,400 units of housing for Californians most in need of a home. “Every Californian deserves a safe place to call home,” said Governor Newsom. “Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve housed thousands of individuals, and nearly every week we’re approving more Homekey projects – including today’s projects, which will bring hundreds more people off the streets and into a supportive environment with the critical resources they need.” “People experiencing homelessness need a safe place to call home as soon as possible,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “Homekey continues to show that we can rapidly create these homes by converting hotels, offices and even empty lots into permanent housing. Thanks to this program and partnership with local communities, this week an additional 605 families and individuals will have a roof over their heads and access to the services they need.” “It’s exciting to see so many good Homekey projects moving forward – projects that will ultimately create more than 600 units of quality housing to positively impact the lives of people across California,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “These 13 projects showcase innovation, a variety of housing types and most importantly, our determination to solve our state’s housing crisis.” Today’s awards include the following projects:

The County of Tulare will receive $14.5 million to acquire and rehabilitate a 57-unit hotel currently operating as a Project Roomkey site for permanent supportive housing. The project will serve chronically homeless and homeless households. Supportive services will be coordinated among multiple providers to include case management, access to physical and behavioral health services, education and employment services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documents, and other services such as housing retention skills, legal assistance, and family connection services.

will receive $14.5 million to acquire and rehabilitate a 57-unit hotel currently operating as a Project Roomkey site for permanent supportive housing. The project will serve chronically homeless and homeless households. Supportive services will be coordinated among multiple providers to include case management, access to physical and behavioral health services, education and employment services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documents, and other services such as housing retention skills, legal assistance, and family connection services. The City of Merced will receive $4.2 million to construct a 21-unit modular, shipping container housing project, providing permanent supportive housing to homeless Veterans. Supportive services include, but are not limited to, intensive case management services, linkages to behavioral and physical health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, and educational and employment services.

will receive $4.2 million to construct a 21-unit modular, shipping container housing project, providing permanent supportive housing to homeless Veterans. Supportive services include, but are not limited to, intensive case management services, linkages to behavioral and physical health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, and educational and employment services. The County of Orange has been awarded more than $6 million to acquire a motel and convert it into a 21-unit, permanent supportive housing project. This motel shares a courtyard with a Homekey Round 1 motel, The Tahiti, which is a 60-unit project. The grantees are building a community structure funded by the Tahiti project that will serve residents in both projects.

has been awarded more than $6 million to acquire a motel and convert it into a 21-unit, permanent supportive housing project. This motel shares a courtyard with a Homekey Round 1 motel, The Tahiti, which is a 60-unit project. The grantees are building a community structure funded by the Tahiti project that will serve residents in both projects. The City of Redlands has been awarded $30 million to purchase a project that proposes the rehabilitation of a 99-room hotel into a 98-room residence to provide supportive housing and serve individuals experiencing homelessness, chronically homeless or at-risk of homelessness with incomes equal to or less than 30 percent of Area Median Income.

has been awarded $30 million to purchase a project that proposes the rehabilitation of a 99-room hotel into a 98-room residence to provide supportive housing and serve individuals experiencing homelessness, chronically homeless or at-risk of homelessness with incomes equal to or less than 30 percent of Area Median Income. The County of Riverside has been awarded almost $12 million to purchase a project that proposes the conversion of a 53-room hotel into a 52-room residence to provide permanent housing for chronically homeless and homeless individuals. All units will be subsidized by project-based Section 8 vouchers and will receive on-site, specific, targeted supportive services designed to help residents stabilize and thrive.

has been awarded almost $12 million to purchase a project that proposes the conversion of a 53-room hotel into a 52-room residence to provide permanent housing for chronically homeless and homeless individuals. All units will be subsidized by project-based Section 8 vouchers and will receive on-site, specific, targeted supportive services designed to help residents stabilize and thrive. The County of Los Angeles will receive $7.3 million to acquire and rehabilitate a 21-unit former hotel in Redondo Beach, providing permanent supportive housing to chronically homeless households. Off-site amenities, located within a half-mile of the project include a health facility, pharmacy, and public transit. The project will partner with several service providers to provide supportive services such as intensive case management.

will receive $7.3 million to acquire and rehabilitate a 21-unit former hotel in Redondo Beach, providing permanent supportive housing to chronically homeless households. Off-site amenities, located within a half-mile of the project include a health facility, pharmacy, and public transit. The project will partner with several service providers to provide supportive services such as intensive case management. The County of Los Angeles will also receive $25.2 million to acquire and rehabilitate a 76-unit hotel for permanent supportive housing, serving entirely chronically homeless households. The property is centrally located near amenities and is just steps away from a transit station. It is within one-half mile of a grocery store, health facility, and pharmacy. Supportive services include case management, benefits advocacy, payee services, linkage and referrals, medical, mental health and substance abuse linkages.

will also receive $25.2 million to acquire and rehabilitate a 76-unit hotel for permanent supportive housing, serving entirely chronically homeless households. The property is centrally located near amenities and is just steps away from a transit station. It is within one-half mile of a grocery store, health facility, and pharmacy. Supportive services include case management, benefits advocacy, payee services, linkage and referrals, medical, mental health and substance abuse linkages. The County of Los Angeles will also receive $14.7 million for a 44-unit hotel conversion project in Westlake. The Lyfe Inn will provide interim housing serving medium to large homeless and chronically homeless families. Seven units will be accessible for those with mobility disabilities and five units will be accessible for those with audio-visual disabilities. Comprehensive on-site services will include a commissary that provides three meals a day, case management, housing navigation, crisis intervention and conflict resolution. The site is within easy walking distance to MacArthur Park, the metro rail station, a large grocery store, a pharmacy and two large medical centers.

will also receive $14.7 million for a 44-unit hotel conversion project in Westlake. The Lyfe Inn will provide interim housing serving medium to large homeless and chronically homeless families. Seven units will be accessible for those with mobility disabilities and five units will be accessible for those with audio-visual disabilities. Comprehensive on-site services will include a commissary that provides three meals a day, case management, housing navigation, crisis intervention and conflict resolution. The site is within easy walking distance to MacArthur Park, the metro rail station, a large grocery store, a pharmacy and two large medical centers. The County of Los Angeles has also been awarded $13.8 million to purchase a project that proposes the conversion of a 40-room housing facility located in the heart of the Boyle Heights neighborhood to provide interim housing for youth at-risk of homelessness. This is a historic property that formerly served as a boarding house for repatriated Japanese Americans, who had been forced to leave LA and move into internment camps during WW2, to get back on their feet and to rebuild their lives. The grantees intend to continue the legacy of providing hope and opportunity through the program. As such, they have named this new property, “Dunamis House.” The Ancient Greek translation of Dunamis is power and potential.

has also been awarded $13.8 million to purchase a project that proposes the conversion of a 40-room housing facility located in the heart of the Boyle Heights neighborhood to provide interim housing for youth at-risk of homelessness. This is a historic property that formerly served as a boarding house for repatriated Japanese Americans, who had been forced to leave LA and move into internment camps during WW2, to get back on their feet and to rebuild their lives. The grantees intend to continue the legacy of providing hope and opportunity through the program. As such, they have named this new property, “Dunamis House.” The Ancient Greek translation of Dunamis is power and potential. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will receive $12 million to acquire a newly constructed 41-unit multifamily housing project for permanent supportive housing. The 6521 Brynhurst project is centrally located to amenities and will be serving homeless and at-risk of homeless households. Supportive services include, but are not limited to, intensive case management services, linkages to behavioral and physical health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, and educational and employment services.

will receive $12 million to acquire a newly constructed 41-unit multifamily housing project for permanent supportive housing. The 6521 Brynhurst project is centrally located to amenities and will be serving homeless and at-risk of homeless households. Supportive services include, but are not limited to, intensive case management services, linkages to behavioral and physical health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, and educational and employment services. The City of Culver City will receive $26.6 million to acquire and rehabilitate two adjacent motels into 76-units of permanent and interim supportive housing, including two manager units. By co-locating the interim units with permanent supportive housing, the project provides an innovative approach to streamlining service delivery and responding to requests from stakeholders for more coordinated responses to homelessness. Off-site amenities located within two miles of the project include a grocery store, pharmacy, library, schools, and parks. The location is highly walkable and within half mile of transit and freeway access. Supportive services include, but are not limited to, health and behavioral services, life skills, educational opportunities, and transportation.

will receive $26.6 million to acquire and rehabilitate two adjacent motels into 76-units of permanent and interim supportive housing, including two manager units. By co-locating the interim units with permanent supportive housing, the project provides an innovative approach to streamlining service delivery and responding to requests from stakeholders for more coordinated responses to homelessness. Off-site amenities located within two miles of the project include a grocery store, pharmacy, library, schools, and parks. The location is highly walkable and within half mile of transit and freeway access. Supportive services include, but are not limited to, health and behavioral services, life skills, educational opportunities, and transportation. The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians will receive $1.9 million to acquire and rehabilitate a scattered site project, including two sites in Lakeport. The project will provide 11 units total of permanent supportive housing, serving a mixture of the Target Population, including chronically homeless, homeless, homeless youth, and at-risk of homelessness. Off-site amenities, located within two miles of the project, include a grocery store, health facility, pharmacy, library, and public transportation.

will receive $1.9 million to acquire and rehabilitate a scattered site project, including two sites in Lakeport. The project will provide 11 units total of permanent supportive housing, serving a mixture of the Target Population, including chronically homeless, homeless, homeless youth, and at-risk of homelessness. Off-site amenities, located within two miles of the project, include a grocery store, health facility, pharmacy, library, and public transportation. The City of King City will receive $12.4 million to acquire and rehabilitate a hotel with 45-units to provide permanent supportive housing for people experiencing at-risk of homelessness or chronic homelessness. The project includes on-site wrap-around supportive services and ample space for indoor and outdoor community services.

Additional Homekey awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Completed applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted or May 2, 2022, whichever comes first. For more information, please visit the Homekey webpage. The Department of Housing and Community Development has also created the Homekey Awards Dashboard where Californians can track Homekey project awards by dollar totals, project type, progress and region. The dashboard is updated in real time as additional projects are approved.

