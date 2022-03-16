Manure release in Sioux County results in fish kill

GRANVILLE - Today DNR staff returned to follow up on a manure release from a dairy barn about three miles south of Granville in Sioux County.

They found the manure had moved downstream roughly five miles from the dairy barn. Although ice covered parts of the creek, they found stressed fish, and some dead chubs and minnows in Deep Creek.

Owner Nate Zuiderveen is looking at pumping contaminated water from the stream.

Manure had backed up into the dairy barn, and then flowed into an underground tile line. It’s unknown how much manure reached the stream.

DNR will monitor clean up, keep checking the stream and consider appropriate enforcement action.