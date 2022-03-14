Lublin triangle meeting: support for Ukraine, stronger sanctions on Russia and Belarus

LITHUANIA, March 14 - On 14 March, in Warsaw, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė took part in the Lublin triangle format meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Ministers discussed the security situation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian cities amid the Russian shelling, aid and support measures for Ukraine, stronger sanctions on Russia and Belarus, and Lithuania’s and Poland’s support for Ukraine’s aspirations to join the European Union.

‘Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken the European security system and challenged both international law and humanity. War crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Russian army are heartbreaking,’ the Lithuanian Prime Minister said at the meeting.

‘Russia has committed appalling crimes, and the democratic world must do everything to punish Vladimir Putin and his regime for their war crimes and crimes against humanity’, added the Prime Minister.

At the meeting, the Prime Ministers discussed how to further strengthen assistance to Ukraine, including military measures. The meeting also discussed joint actions to facilitate the reception of war refugees from Ukraine.

The Prime Ministers of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine focused on the reconstruction of Ukraine’s economy and infrastructure after the war and the prospect of Ukraine’s membership of the EU.

The Prime Ministers discussed the sanctions imposed by the democratic world on Russia and its accomplice Belarus following the military invasion, as well as measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions.

‘Sanctions need to be further strengthened,’ said the Lithuanian Prime Minister. According to Šimonytė, the effect of sanctions is long-term, therefore we have to be consistent and patient.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmyhal expressed his sincere thanks to Lithuania and Poland for the strong solidarity and great help that Ukraine feels every day.

At a separate bilateral meeting, the Prime Ministers of Lithuania and Poland discussed the strengthening of security measures in NATO’s eastern flank and defence cooperation between the two countries, as well as the coordination of actions in receiving Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war and providing them with optimum living, educational, and working conditions.