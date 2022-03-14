Insurance Bureau Conducts 435 Investigations for Consumers in 2021, Resulting in More Than $1.3 Million Recovered on Behalf of Mainers

MAINE, March 14 - Back to current news.

March 14, 2022 Professional & Financial Regulation - Insurance

Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa announced today that more than $1.3 million was recovered for Maine consumers through investigations conducted by the Insurance Bureau's consumer divisions in 2021.

The Consumer Health Care Division, which oversees health, life, long-term care, Medicare supplement, annuities and disability insurance, received 3,009 inquiries from consumers and 226 written complaints, resulting in $1,150,668 in recoveries.

The Property and Casualty Division, which oversees auto, homeowners and other types of property and liability insurance, handled 1,633 inquiries and 209 written complaints, resulting in $161,865 in recoveries.

Cases investigated each year by the Bureau involve a wide range of circumstances, ranging from complaints of improper billing, improper or delayed claims processing, improper denial of payment for medical treatment, and illegal insurance sales practices.

Consumers with questions about insurance matters can obtain information and assistance from the Maine Bureau of Insurance by visiting www.maine.gov/insurance, calling 800-300-5000 (TTY call Maine Relay 711), or e-mailing Insurance.PFR@maine.gov.