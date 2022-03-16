Brantley “Brant” Dunaway of Atlanta, Georgia named as Producer and Executive Producer on Faire Wind and Song

Brant Dunaway of Atlanta, Georgia is an actor, producer, and creative leader who has been active professionally in the entertainment industry for over 25 years.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faire Wind and Song is an expedition documentary series and global community initiative. The series aims at “discovering and exploring our commonalities” and “acknowledging and celebrating our uniqueness.” Faire Wind and Song has been described as one part the late-great Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, a big helping of all the best music documentaries you have ever seen, and a taste of Top Chef Masters mixed in. The nucleus of the series is cultural evolutionism as experienced through music and cuisine.

Traveling aboard a 164’ expedition sailing vessel named The Faire Wind, the team will visit 16 locations. As they sail from port to port on a journey of more than 23,000 miles, Season One will examine the interrelations of the music, cuisine, and culture of South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. Season Two will span over 16,000 miles and cover Venice, Vancouver, Vladivostok, Vietnam, and Thailand, as it is “Retracing the Populating of North America.”

They will explore cultural nuances, as well as share meals, hear stories, and play music with people from all parts of the world. To help share these cultural commonalities, there will be filming, recording, and streaming of the interactions that explore all aspects of music, cuisine, history, origins, DNA, and other facets of culture.

The series will be hosted by Kevin Brauch (Iron Chef America, The Thirsty Traveler), Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter Kathleen “Bird” York, and Top Chef alumni. Mr. Brauch will introduce the cuisine and culture segments as the local food is explored with local chefs, restaurateurs, and home cooks. Ms. York will host the music segments, which will present in-depth interviews of local musicians about their music and its history, as well as discussions about the similarities and differences among the featured musicians. Each season will feature 16 festival style live-streamed events from location. The concert events will be day long open-air shows with live music and cooking performances and demonstrations spotlighting the local talent. The day will culminate in a live streamed 2-hour music and cooking show featuring the best of the local music and cuisine.

Regarding his work as producer and executive producer of Faire Wind and Song, Brant Dunaway commented: “I feel honored and humbled to be a part of this project. In two seasons, The Faire Wind will travel almost 40,000 miles and visit countless locales. But what is most noteworthy, is the opportunity that this will create for education and collaboration across cultures. More than ever we stand to benefit from a look at the commonalities among people of diverse backgrounds. I think that an exploration of the cuisine and music of different peoples is both an interesting and entertaining way to help understand our similarities and bridge our differences.”

About Brant Dunaway

Brant Dunaway of Atlanta, Georgia is an actor, producer, and creative leader who has been active professionally in the entertainment industry for over 25 years, producing, presenting, and developing works for theatre, feature film, experiential marketing initiatives, and the music industry. His projects range from Network Television to Broadway, and include work with production touring and branded entertainment for consumer-centric corporations.

Brant Dunaway is perhaps most well known for his work in theatre and film. Dunaway's London & Broadway productions have included Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Bombay Dreams; Gone With the Wind as directed by Trevor Nunn; and Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks starring the late Uta Hagen and David Hyde Pierce, with Polly Bergen and Mark Hamill. Dunaway was a producer on the film adaptation of Love in the Time of Cholera by Nobel Laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, starring Javier Bardem and Giovanna Mezzogiorno and penned by Oscar-winning writer Ronald Harwood.

Brant Dunaway has been profiled in Nfocus Magazine as well as Today’s Man. He was named one of the Top 22 People to Watch by 5280 Magazine. Dunaway has spent much time in the line of intellectual property acquisition, and to date, his work includes titles such as I am Charlotte Simmons by acclaimed novelist Tom Wolfe. During his extensive and varied work in the music industry, Brant has had the opportunity to work with many talented and well-known artists, including Dave Mathew’s, Dave Grisman, Joan Baez, Third Eye Blind, Ben Harper, and many others.