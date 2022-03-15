Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigate Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-70 In Howard County

Maryland State Police News Release

(WOODBINE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people this afternoon in Howard County.

Shortly before 2 p.m. today, troopers from the Waterloo Barrack responded to westbound Interstate 70 in the area of Route 94, in Woodbine, Maryland for a reported multi-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Kia Sportage rear-ended a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck, which then crashed into a Honda Civic. All three of the vehicles became disabled after the crash.

A tractor-trailer then struck the disabled vehicles in the roadway.  Four occupants of the Kia were flown by medevac to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. They are currently being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

I-70 westbound was closed for several hours in the area after the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications at msp.media@maryland.gov

