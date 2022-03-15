Maryland State Police Investigate Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-70 In Howard County

March 15, 2022

(WOODBINE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people this afternoon in Howard County.

Shortly before 2 p.m. today, troopers from the Waterloo Barrack responded to westbound Interstate 70 in the area of Route 94, in Woodbine, Maryland for a reported multi-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Kia Sportage rear-ended a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck, which then crashed into a Honda Civic. All three of the vehicles became disabled after the crash.

A tractor-trailer then struck the disabled vehicles in the roadway. Four occupants of the Kia were flown by medevac to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. They are currently being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

I-70 westbound was closed for several hours in the area after the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications at msp.media@maryland.gov