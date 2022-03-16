Data Axle Bolsters Nonprofit Division with Hire of Two Respected Industry Experts, Grace Leonardo and Shana Masterson
Expertise in Data and Omnichannel Marketing will Extend Reach and Adoption of Apogee and Marketing ServicesDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced that it has further strengthened its growing and highly regarded Nonprofit division with two key expert additions. Data Axle Nonprofit Solutions recently hired Grace Leonardo as Vice President of Donor Data Solutions to extend and expand the adoption of its popular cooperative donor database Apogee and Shana Masterson as Director of Nonprofit Digital Solutions who will partner with leading nonprofits on omnichannel campaign strategy, design and execution.
“Data Axle Nonprofit continues to lead the industry across data and data-powered omnichannel marketing and I’m excited Grace and Shana have joined us to further our nonprofit partner’s missions,” said Niely Shams, President, Nonprofit Solutions for Data Axle. “Together Grace and Shana bring more than 40 years of combined nonprofit experience to Data Axle, and they are joining at a critical time as the division expands to partner with more nonprofits and deepen our relationship with existing clients.”
Grace Leonardo brings 25 years of direct marketing fundraising and analytics experience to Data Axle, having most recently spent nine years as a Senior Solutions Consultant supporting acquisition partnerships at Blackbaud’s Target Analytics. She has also spent the past seven years volunteering on the board of the Direct Marketing Fundraising Association as chair of the Sponsorship Committee. In her new role at Data Axle, Grace will oversee the strategy and growth of Data Axle’s industry-leading cooperative database Apogee.
“Data Axle is a leader in the industry for donor data, and I’m proud to be joining the company and lead the strategy and adoption of Apogee,” said Grace Leonardo, Vice President of Donor Data Solutions at Data Axle. “Over the years, I have seen the great impact this company has made in the nonprofit community, and I’ve been wanting to be part of this immensely talented, innovative and intelligent group of people for a long time and I’m excited to now be part of the team.”
Shana Masterson is a 20-year expert of the nonprofit, social good and SaaS space who spent seven years as a Senior Principal Consultant with Blackbaud and more than ten years at leading nonprofits including American Diabetes Association, Muscular Dystrophy and the American Cancer Society. As the Director of Nonprofit Digital Solutions, Masterson will work with customers to acquire, grow, and reactivate donors through strategic omnichannel marketing campaigns that harness Data Axle’s proprietary donor insights and modeling to reach audiences ready and willing to support the causes they care about.
“I’m thrilled to join Data Axle and partner with some of the largest nonprofit organizations in the world to create compelling campaigns that will power their missions,” said Shana Masterson, Director of Nonprofit Digital Solutions, Data Axle. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to bring audience-centric, data-driven omnichannel strategies to a broader nonprofit audience. As I have for my entire career, I make clients’ missions my own and take great pride in being a steward of donor dollars for a variety of worthy organizations.”
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
