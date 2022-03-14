District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 6.3 Percent in January

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in January 2022; this was an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the revised December 2021 rate of 6.1 percent. “The District is continuing in its recovery, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to connect DC residents to in demand jobs that lead to sustainable careers and economic stability across all eight wards,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. The number of employed District residents increased by 200, from 360,800 in December 2021 to 361,000 in January 2022. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,000 from 384,300 in December 2021 to 385,300 in January 2022. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.3 percentage points from 71.3 percent in December 2021 to 71.7 percent in January 2022. The District’s preliminary January job estimates show a decrease of 10,200 jobs, for a total of 754,000 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 8,400 jobs. The public sector decreased by 1,800 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers. Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs increased by 100 jobs or 10% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 900 jobs the prior month. With employment at 15,000 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 3.45 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 1,000 jobs, after increasing by 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,000 jobs, jobs increased by 1,800 or 6.38 percent from a year ago

Information sector decreased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 1,300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,500 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or .52 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 300 jobs, after increasing of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 900 jobs or 3.2 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 1,900 jobs, after an increase of 1,500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 171,300 jobs, jobs increased by 8,700 or 5.35 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 2,300 jobs, after a decrease of 5,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 119,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,800 or 1.48 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 2,200 jobs, after an increase of 3,500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 59,800 jobs, jobs increased by 26,700 or 80.66 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 100 jobs, after an increase of 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 71,200 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or .56 percent from a year ago.

The number of unemployed was 26,200, and the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.