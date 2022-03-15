St. Albans Barracks / Disturbing the Peace via phone or electronics / Criminal Threatening
CASE#: 22A2001218
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/14/22 at approximately 3:46 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 27 Federal Street St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace via phone or electronics, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Sherie Dishaw
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: Vermont DCF
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 14, 2022 at approximately 3:46 PM Troopers were advised of threatening and harassing phone calls being received by Department of Children and Families (DCF) workers based in the St. Albans District Office.
Investigation revealed that DCF workers had received 40 or more messages as well as text communication within a short time span. These messages were from 43-year-old Sherie Dishaw of Enosburg. Dishaw’s communications were profane, harassing, and threatening in nature.
Dishaw was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to her charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 4/18/22 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
