Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,894 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Disturbing the Peace via phone or electronics / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2001218

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 3/14/22 at approximately 3:46 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 27 Federal Street St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace via phone or electronics, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Sherie Dishaw                                           

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VICTIM: Vermont DCF

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 14, 2022 at approximately 3:46 PM Troopers were advised of threatening and harassing phone calls being received by Department of Children and Families (DCF) workers based in the St. Albans District Office.

 

Investigation revealed that DCF workers had received 40 or more messages as well as text communication within a short time span. These messages were from 43-year-old Sherie Dishaw of Enosburg. Dishaw’s communications were profane, harassing, and threatening in nature.

 

Dishaw was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to her charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 4/18/22 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No      LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Disturbing the Peace via phone or electronics / Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.