Aqua Medical Center Named in Top 500 Allergan Partner Privileges Program

/EIN News/ -- Santa Rosa Beach, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Rosa Beach, Florida -

The team at Aqua Medical Spa / Dermatology Specialists of AL, FL, GA, MS is proud to announce that they have been nationally ranked in the U.S. as a TOP 500 Allergan provider. Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products to include facial injectables (BOTOX, Juvederm, Kybella), body contouring (Coolsculpting), skin care (SkinMedica, Latisse), and more (DiamondGlow).

Allergan’s Top 500 award is given to only the top-rated aesthetic practices and puts Aqua Medical Spa / Dermatology Specialists of AL, FL, GA, MS in the top 1% of all practices across the nation. Allergan has over 36,000 accounts nationwide and Aqua Medical Spa ranked number 362 in 2021. That places the practice in the top 1% meaning they are one of the largest volume retailers in the U.S. across all Allergan brand portfolios.

When clients are looking for the ideal place to undergo treatment, this award is an important way to determine skill, quality, and results. The Aqua Medical Spa team of skilled skin care experts share a common goal of helping their patients achieve their most beautiful and healthy skin at every age. Their highly trained team includes industry advanced injectors such as Harmony Church, PA-C who is an Allergan national trainer along with their skilled licensed aestheticians.

A company representative states, “Our team is incredibly honored to be awarded this distinction and really appreciate our patients’ confidence and loyalty with our practice. We want to thank everyone who has chosen Aqua Medical Spa for their cosmetic procedures and those who have referred their family, friends and colleagues to us.”

For more information on Aqua Medical Spa including providers, treatments, and services or to schedule an appointment, those interested can visit www.AquaMedicalSpa.com or call 877-563-3772.

About Aqua Medical Spa

Highly trained, physician-supervised team of aestheticians committed to providing customized treatment plans designed to help patients restore, rejuvenate, enhance and protect their natural beauty.

About Dermatology Specialists of Alabama, Florida, Georgia & Mississippi

Physician owned dermatology practice with over two dozen locations throughout the southeast region offering comprehensive dermatology care for the diagnosis and treatment of more than 3000 different conditions and diseases of the skin including skin cancer.

###

For more information about Aqua Medical Spa, contact the company here:

Aqua Medical Spa
Harmony Nagy
850-252-4423
Harmony.nagy@dermsolutionsgroup.com
82 Mack Bayou Loop
Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459


Harmony Nagy

