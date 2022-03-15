Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,898 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Friday in Honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

03/15/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Friday in Honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, March 18, 2022, in honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre, who died in the line of duty as a result of work-related cancer. Funeral services are scheduled to be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Church in Rocky Hill.

Captain Lamarre honorably served the Rocky Hill Fire Department for 27 years. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was very active in the Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill, serving as chaplain.

“Captain Lamarre’s passing is a terrible reminder of the dangers firefighters face throughout their careers in the name of public service and the protection of others,” Governor Lamont said. “First responders like Captain Lamarre embody the best of our state and our country. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I send my condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Rocky Hill Fire Department and Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138. I ask the residents of our state to keep him and his family in your prayers.”

“Captain Lamarre exemplifies what it means to be a true public servant, dedicating his life to keeping others safe,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “His service will not be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through the lives of those he touched and the lives of those he saved. My most sincere condolences go to Captain Lamarre’s family, friends, the Rocky Hill Fire Department, and Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138.”

“Connecticut’s fire service extends heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Lamarre’s family, as well as to his extended fire service family in Rocky Hill and throughout the region,” Connecticut State Fire Administrator Jeffrey Morrissette said. “Sadly, occupational cancer continues to be a leading cause of death among firefighters nationwide.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Friday in Honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.