03/15/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Friday in Honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, March 18, 2022, in honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre, who died in the line of duty as a result of work-related cancer. Funeral services are scheduled to be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Church in Rocky Hill.

Captain Lamarre honorably served the Rocky Hill Fire Department for 27 years. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was very active in the Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill, serving as chaplain.

“Captain Lamarre’s passing is a terrible reminder of the dangers firefighters face throughout their careers in the name of public service and the protection of others,” Governor Lamont said. “First responders like Captain Lamarre embody the best of our state and our country. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I send my condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Rocky Hill Fire Department and Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138. I ask the residents of our state to keep him and his family in your prayers.”

“Captain Lamarre exemplifies what it means to be a true public servant, dedicating his life to keeping others safe,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “His service will not be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through the lives of those he touched and the lives of those he saved. My most sincere condolences go to Captain Lamarre’s family, friends, the Rocky Hill Fire Department, and Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138.”

“Connecticut’s fire service extends heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Lamarre’s family, as well as to his extended fire service family in Rocky Hill and throughout the region,” Connecticut State Fire Administrator Jeffrey Morrissette said. “Sadly, occupational cancer continues to be a leading cause of death among firefighters nationwide.”