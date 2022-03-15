Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,898 in the last 365 days.

FREMONT COUNTY DUI TASK FORCE AT WORK DURING 1A/2A REGIONAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS IN LANDER AND RIVERTON

CONTACTS:

Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist

(307) 856-1341 (office) (307) 431-1803 (cell)

Pete Abrams, WYDOT Law Enforcement Liaison

(307) 277-5696

10 Arrested for Impaired Driving; 11 Arrested for Use of Controlled Substances

As part of a Fremont County, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation during the 1A/2A regional basketball tournaments Feb. 24-26, the Fremont County DUI Task Force made 163 traffic stops, arrested 10 impaired drivers, and made 11 controlled substance arrests.

While the focus was on impaired driving in the Lander and Riverton areas, the task force also issued 6 citations for no seatbelt, 5 child safety seat citations, 16 speeding tickets, 44 citations for other offenses, and made 13 other arrests. The task force issued 78 warnings during the 3-day operation.

During 2021, there were 12 fatal crashes and 13 traffic-related fatalities in Fremont County. Eight of the 13 fatalities were alcohol related. During 2021, there were 56 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County. In January 2022, there was 1 reported alcohol-related crash in Fremont County.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

·Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

·If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911.

·Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

You just read:

FREMONT COUNTY DUI TASK FORCE AT WORK DURING 1A/2A REGIONAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS IN LANDER AND RIVERTON

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.