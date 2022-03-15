Submit Release
Upstart Organic Health and Wellness Brand Hivessence Adds Retail and Innovation Conferences to 2022 Schedule

Hivessence skincare and supplements. Honey infused organic beauty products. save the bees

Hivessence, the essence of life

Hivessence skincare and supplements. Honey infused organic beauty products. save the bees

Hivessence organic collagen with peptides

Hivessence skincare and supplements. Honey infused organic beauty products. save the bees

Hivessence men's skincare and supplements with honey

Hivessence to attend innovation and retail conferences for 2022 including SHOPTALK, SG Global, SXSW, Collision Toronto, and Groceryshop Spring Meetup.

we’re building an interactive portal that will enable users to share as much information as they want about their own health, skincare needs, allergies, wellness goals, and more”
— David Burrows
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hivessence, a new upstart skincare, health and wellness brand, has announced a busy conference and event schedule for 2022 where the brand will be participating in retail and technology panel discussions, press events, and main stage presentations.

“We are thrilled to be invited to and participating at so many high-level conferences focused on innovation, retail, and technology”, said founder, David M Burrows.

Hivessence will be pitching and showcasing its brand and new AI aggregation portal. “We spent 2020 and last year working on our organic honey-infused products, this year, we’re building an interactive portal that will enable users to share as much information as they want about their own health, skincare needs, allergies, wellness goals, and more. Those data points will provide them with a very unique report for products – ours and vetted third-party brands – along with supportive blogs, informational videos, and community forums on various topics”, Burrows added.

Every purchase of Hivessence is shipped in 100% recycled packaging, and includes a free packet of wildflower seeds, so customers can plant and enjoy their own pollination garden. To emphasize the importance of pollinators further, every box includes a special individualized “thank you” note from one of the bees benefitting from each product purchase.

Arkearth, a 501c3 nonprofit is the beneficiary of donations from Hivessence’s revenue. Arkearth creates “pollination accelerator” projects for urban farms and community gardens. These projects help to save bees and other pollinating species while aiding to increase vegetable and fruit output by 30 to 60%.

You can find Hivessence at these events in 2022.

SXSW, Austin – March 12-13th
SHOPTALK, Las Vegas – March 27-30th
SG Global / Silicon Valley – April 12-13th
E-Capital Summit, Dallas – April 20-22nd
Groceryshop (virtual) – May 10-12th
Collision Toronto, Canada – June 20-23rd


For more information, visit HIVESSENCE.com and ARKEARTH.org

David Burrows
Hivessence
+1 4695002375
Hivessence Herbal Eye Gel

