Tim Davis Announces a $22.5M Property in Southampton Village

SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for turnkey, inviting elegance with proximity to beaches, look no further than 146 Foster Crossing. Positioned just four houses from the Atlantic Ocean and sequestered behind tall privet hedges and a security gate lies this new stucco and shingle manse in the Village of Southampton.  A European sensibility is evident here in the three-level, high-quality home from the superb architecture to the exceptional build and execution using the finest of materials.

From the time one enters this sun-filled residence, you know you’ve arrived at a place created for idyllic seaside living. The inviting gravel and slate courtyard leads to the front entry Dutch door. Once inside, breathe in the interior architecture of leaded glass doors, Venetian plaster walls, wide white oak floors and curated rooms full of beautiful details in this nearly six bedroom residence. South facing rooms spill out to wide and deep terraces, several of which offer the option of being covered, allowing for outdoor enjoyment in all four seasons.

A sensible floor plan includes a sitting room, a sunroom, a first floor guest wing featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a mud-room and a laundry room.  The formal dining (though, this home feels more relaxed and inviting than formal) and large living room with fireplace each have access to separate terraces and views of the garden. The heart of the house is home to the spectacular double-height kitchen which needs to be seen to be appreciated with slabs of stunning marble, walls of glass and an impressive ceiling height of 22 feet.

Upstairs, find the master suite with private balcony terrace and garden views. Leave the windows open at night and the sound of the ocean nearby lulls one to sleep. Two large very “special guest” suites are nearby and provide a true sense of high quality. The lower level of this homes features a gym, media-lounge areas, bunkroom full bath and a wine cellar.  Outside spaces include the 60-foot swimming pool which anchors the structured and established landscaping, terraces and al-fresco dining areas.  The outdoor kitchen is sensibly located as is the large outdoor shower perfect for freshening up after returning from a cool swim in the Atlantic Ocean nearby.  Other exterior features include the porte-cochere, vegetable garden and attached two-car garage. This home was inspired by those who truly understand high-quality and sophisticated elegance and is now available for immediate enjoyment.

146 Foster Crossing, Southampton - Hamptons Luxury Market Leader

Power Broker and lifelong Hamptons resident Tim Davis boasts an accomplished 40-year real estate career listing and selling some of the finest properties on the East End. Known as an expert in the marketplace, he continues to reign among the most select, sought-after top Hamptons brokers; plus he consistently ranks among the Top Agents in Volume in the United States and most recently ranked Number One in the Hamptons and #10 in the country by the Wall Street Journal and in prior years 2014 and 2015, #4 and #6 (respectively). In his exemplary career, Tim has successfully negotiated over $4 Billion in sales ranging from luxury estate homes and oceanfront properties to village cottages and bay-front retreats. In one year, Tim brokered six of the most important high-end sales on the East End at record prices. Two of these sales include oceanfront homes on Further Lane in East Hampton and in Southampton as well as several interior estate homes. Prior to his association with Corcoran, Tim was a former principal of the leading boutique Hamptons real estate brokerage firm, Allan Schneider Associates. He and his two partners sold the company (which grew under his leadership to 12 offices with 350 agents and $1.2 billion in annual sales) to NRT/Realogy, the parent company of The Corcoran Group, in August 2006.

