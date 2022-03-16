Tim Davis Announces a $22.5M Property in Southampton Village

About

Power Broker and lifelong Hamptons resident Tim Davis boasts an accomplished 40-year real estate career listing and selling some of the finest properties on the East End. Known as an expert in the marketplace, he continues to reign among the most select, sought-after top Hamptons brokers; plus he consistently ranks among the Top Agents in Volume in the United States and most recently ranked Number One in the Hamptons and #10 in the country by the Wall Street Journal and in prior years 2014 and 2015, #4 and #6 (respectively). In his exemplary career, Tim has successfully negotiated over $4 Billion in sales ranging from luxury estate homes and oceanfront properties to village cottages and bay-front retreats. In one year, Tim brokered six of the most important high-end sales on the East End at record prices. Two of these sales include oceanfront homes on Further Lane in East Hampton and in Southampton as well as several interior estate homes. Prior to his association with Corcoran, Tim was a former principal of the leading boutique Hamptons real estate brokerage firm, Allan Schneider Associates. He and his two partners sold the company (which grew under his leadership to 12 offices with 350 agents and $1.2 billion in annual sales) to NRT/Realogy, the parent company of The Corcoran Group, in August 2006.