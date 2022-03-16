Crypto.com Arena Goes to the Dogs with ZippyPaws Themed Night at LA Kings Game

ZippyPaws Title Night Puck Drop featuring LA Kings Players and dog

Los Angeles Kings and ZippyPaws Share Their Love of Dogs with a Special Evening Dedicated to Pups

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 10, 2022, Southern California based dog toy and lifestyle brand ZippyPaws joined the National Hockey League’s Los Angeles Kings for the first-ever ZippyPaws Night in Los Angeles, CA. The one-of-a-kind event, held at the legendary Crypto.com Arena, featured ZippyPaws branded giveaways, fun pup-centric activations, and a nail-biting game between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

Team Captain Anže Kopitar’s goldendoodle Gustl helped with the ceremonial puck drop, using a ZippyPaws branded plush puck. In-game entertainment included a dog race on the ice featuring pups belonging to players from the home team – with Kings forward Trevor Moore’s dog Murphy finishing first. Twelve thousand ZippyPaws Donutz dog toys were available for free to fans after the game, with any remaining toys being donated to spcaLA and Wags and Walks.

In addition to ZippyPaws Night, a celebrity hockey game was held earlier in the day to benefit Pucks for Pups, with players from each team sporting ZippyPaws hockey jerseys. The ongoing partnership with the LA Kings will continue to work to raise awareness for pet-focused charitable organizations and community outreach initiatives across Southern California.

About ZippyPaws

ZippyPaws was created in 2011, after co-founder Jen Glaser recognized a need for dog toys that were both safe and aesthetically pleasing. Ten years later and ZippyPaws is now a household name, heralded as a leader in the pet sphere. Based in Chino, CA, ZippyPaws currently offers a catalog of over 400 items in a range of categories, has sold over 3.5 million of their iconic donut toy and has donated over a quarter million dollars to philanthropic efforts across the country.

Together - through beautifully designed products and a community devoted to giving their pets the best life has to offer - ZippyPaws promises to cultivate curiosity, harness innovation and keep tails wagging. All without costing an arm and a paw. More information about ZippyPaws can be found at www.ZippyPaws.com.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.